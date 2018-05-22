Hospice Care Services from the Center for Hospice Care Benefits Patients with Life-Limiting Illnesses

The Center for Hospice Care assists patients through their end-of-life journey with its compassionate hospice care services. This way, patients can enjoy an enhanced quality of life.

[SOUTH BEND, 22/5/2018] – The Center for Hospice Care provides comprehensive hospice care for terminally ill patients. It helps the entire family by helping patients meet their physical, emotional, spiritual, and practical needs through their end-of-life journey.

Patients Delay Seeking Out Hospice Care Services

Older, terminally ill patients can enhance the quality of their last days through hospice care services. A study from the Yale School of Medicine reveals, however, that a majority of patients fail to take advantage of the services until the very end of life like when they have a prognosis of six months or less to live. As a result, these individuals miss out on alleviating distressing symptoms, such as nausea, pain, and anxiety.

Of the respondents, 43.4 percent used hospice care services during their last year of life, but half of them only joined a hospice program less than two weeks before they passed away. Lead study author Dr. Thomas Gill maintains that patients fall short of maximizing the service. As a result, he suggests that healthcare providers discuss referrals to hospice care centers sooner to enhance patient comfort.

A Comprehensive Hospice Care Program

Hospice care delivers several benefits for patients, and the Center for Hospice Care believes that sooner is better for patients. The not-for-profit organization admits all patients into its program, regardless of gender, age, disability, and diagnosis. It provides the following services:

• Compassionate care from hospice nurses and aides;

• Pain management and the use of medication;

• Spiritual counseling and emotional support;

• Family work and social support services;

• Physical, occupational, and speech therapies, and more.

The Center for Hospice Care works closely with patients and families to facilitate referral and admission to the program.

About the Center for Hospice Care

The Center for Hospice Care is a community-based, not-for-profit organization that improves the quality of life for patients with life-limiting illnesses. Its services include hospice care, in-patient care, grief and bereavement services, palliative care, and more.

