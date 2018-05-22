Business

Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Size and Forecast 2017-2022

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global human resource outsourcing market for 2018-2022.

About Human Resource Outsourcing

Human resource outsourcing is a process of subcontracting human functions to an external supplier.

Covered in this report

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

•Americas
•APAC
•EMEA

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

•Accenture
•ADP
•IBM
•Infosys
•Randstad

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
•Market ecosystem
•Market characteristics
•Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
•Market definition
•Market sizing 2017
•Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
•Bargaining power of buyers
•Bargaining power of suppliers
•Threat of new entrants
•Threat of substitutes
•Threat of rivalry
•Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICES
•Segmentation by services
•Comparison by services
•Payroll outsourcing – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
•Benefits administration outsourcing – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
•Multiprocess human resource outsourcing – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
•Recruitment process outsourcing – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
•Learning services outsourcing – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
•Market opportunity by services

