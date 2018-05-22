Uncategorized

Frozen Yogurt Market Growth, Share, Industry Demand, Leading Players and Business Prospects by 2022

Market Overview:

Global Frozen Yogurt Market is projected to grow at the CAGR of 14.5%. The innovation in flavors has a positive impact on the growth of frozen yogurt as a frozen dessert. Sale of frozen yogurt amongst the health conscious consumers experiencing a high surge based on the high nutrient value obtained from it. Frozen yogurt provide fair amount of protein content which is supporting the increase in its market value globally. Shift in consumption pattern due to urbanization has resulted in higher consumption of frozen yogurt fueling up the market share.

Changing lifestyle and increasing disposable income of the consumers has influenced the growth of Frozen Yogurt market. The higher demand for low-calorie food products is driving the market for frozen yogurt as they have low-calorie content. Mainly, increasing health consciousness amongst the consumers is having a positive impact on the growth of frozen yogurt market share. Key Players from U.S. are following strategies of merger and acquisition of small players, also they have planned strategic expansion to spread their business in various other regions due to high demand of the product. Spain and Italy are amongst the major key players exporting frozen yogurt to various countries.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players profiled in the Global Frozen Yogurt Market are Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt (U.S.), Pinkberry (U.S.), General Mills, Inc. (U.S.), Amul (India), Yogurtland Franchising, Inc. (U.S.), TCBY (U.S.), Red Mango, Inc (U.S.), 16 Handles (U.S.), Danone (France)

Key Findings:

Low-calorie frozen yogurt is escalating at a higher growth rate than other specialty food-type segments

Top five exporters of frozen yogurt include U.S., France, Germany, Spain and Austria

Segments:

Frozen yogurt product has been segmented on the basis of product-type which comprises Frozen Greek Yogurt and Frozen Regular Yogurt. Amongst these two segments, frozen Greek-yogurt is experiencing a high growth rate based on the nutrient values.

Frozen yogurt product has been segmented on the basis of flavors which comprises plain, strawberry, banana, berries and other. Plain flavor is found to be consumed more as compared to other flavors.

Frozen yogurt has been segmented on the basis of specialty food-type which comprises gluten-free, lactose-free, low-fat, low-calorie and others. Low-calories segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR.

Frozen yogurt has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel which comprises hypermarket and supermarket, convenience stores, retailers, specialty stores and others. Sale through hypermarket and supermarkets is evaluated to hold a major share amongst the distribution channel.

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

3 Research Methodology

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

Continued….

