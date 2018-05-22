Tech

Force Sensor Market & Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape Analysis Reports

editor Comment(0)

Market Highlights:

The Force sensor is used in various industrial applications especially in the process industries and manufacturing industries. It is utilized in traffic engineering such as rail monitoring, process monitoring, process control, medical science and biomechanics and also used for testing purposes.  Force sensor is a type of sensing resistor by which the resistance fluctuates when an external force, pressure or mechanical stress is applied. Thus, the force sensors are also called as Force Sensing Resistor sensor. The FSR are sensors allow to help in determining the weight and physical pressure.

They are very convenient and cost-efficient device. The FSRs are manufactured on the basis of piezoresistive principles which offer low manufacturing cost, which are extensively used in medical equipment. Additionally, surging demand for force sensor for automated robots where force control are required for safety and comfort in human or robot interactions especially for medical robotics applications are expected to drive the growth of the force sensor market over the forecast period.

Request a Sample report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4454

Major Key Players

Tekscan Inc. (U.S.),

Sensata Technologies Inc. (U.S.),

Spectris PLC (U.K.),

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S),

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany),

TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland),

Freescale Semiconductor Inc. (U.S.),

ATI Industrial Automation Inc. (U.S.),

General Electric (U.S.),

Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG (Germany), among others, are profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global Force Sensor market.

The Force Sensor Market is growing rapidly over 6% of CAGR and is expected to reach at approx. USD 2.95 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global Force Sensor market with the largest market share in the region. China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, India are the leading countries in the region. This is attributed to rapid development in the industrial and manufacturing sector. Furthermore, North America is anticipated to have a substantial growth region. The U.S and Canada are leading countries in the region. The robust manufacturing infrastructure in the region is expected to drive the force sensor over the review period.

Segmentation

The force sensor market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and vertical. The vertical segment is bifurcated into aerospace & defense, manufacturing, medical & pharmaceuticals, agriculture, printing & packaging, industrial, automotive and others. Out of which automotive segment holds the largest market share of force sensor market during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing demand for sensors per vehicle. Rising fuel efficiency standards is another factor responsible for fueling the growth of force sensor market.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/force-sensor-market-4454

Intended Audience

  • Technology Investors
  • Research/Consultancy Firms
  • Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)
  • Government Bodies
  • Consumers
  • Automotive Companies

 

Also Read
Tech

Cloud Robotics Market 2018-2022 – Sales Revenue, Grow Pricing and Industry Growth Analysis

editor

Market Scenario: Cloud robotics is a field of robotics that attempts to raise cloud technologies such as cloud computing, cloud storage, and other internet technologies centered on the benefits of converged infrastructure and shared services for robotics. Cloud robotics is an upcoming trend in the intelligent system of an industry. It consist of characteristics of […]
Tech

MARS Release 20180419 Now Available

editor

April 19, 2018 — MARS Version 7.0 Build 20180419 has been released. The following enhancements along with software fixes have been included. Issues Resolved: – When creating a Data-Driven Schedule, the Report and Report Options tabs are sometimes missing – The Windows service may not install properly in some cases – Registration & Activation Wizard […]
Tech

Postal Automation System Market Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2023

editor

Market Highlights: Postal automation system market is estimated to exhibit high growth potential during the forecast period owing to rapid adoption of digital technology and increasing need for automation in industrial sector. Major driving factor in the growth of postal automation system market are the technological advancements and growing urbanization. Growth of digitization is another […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *