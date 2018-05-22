Dance till you drop this weekend as DJ Ashwin spins catchy tunes on May 26 at Three Dots and a Dash

With the weekend just around the corner it’s time to shortlist your ‘go-to’ place this weekend! Head to Three Dots and a Dash as DJ Ashwin spins some foot-tapping and popular House tracks on May 26, 2018, 8 p.m onwards. While you shake a leg or two, don’t forget to gorge on and sip on some lip-smacking cocktails and food.

DJ Ashwin is young DJ based in Bangalore. He mostly plays all genres of house. (deep, tribal, bass, and future) He also plays commercial, Hip-Hop, RnB, Rock & Retro. He derives inspiration from global artistes like Dirty South, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike. He has previously played at 1522, Gilly’s, 13th Floor, Plan B, Jonah’s, Easy Tiger, Biere Kraft and Reservoire to name a few.

This weekend it’s all about putting your dancing shoes on and heading straight to Three Dots & a Dash for some weekend fun.

Come enjoy and chill with fun, music, and food only at Three Dots and a Dash.

What: DJ Night

Name of the artist: DJ Ashwin

When: May 26th, 2018

Time: 8.00 pm onwards

Where: Three Dots and a Dash JP Nagar