Tech

CRM Software Market & Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape Analysis Reports

editor Comment(0)

Market Highlights:

The global CRM software market is anticipated to tread forward at a steady pace during the forecast period of 2017-2023. In the recent years, the business world has observed much advancement. Major players in this industry are on the lookout for better technologies that aid them to develop their business. This is one of the major factors that work in the favor of the global market for CRM software.

Customer relationship management software is essential business software that has helped enterprises across the globe to interact with their customers a lot more efficiently. It can perform a number of important tasks like handling customer data, maintaining an amicable client-business relationship and storing sensitive business data. This software also has a part in streamlining the sales processes of organizations. On the whole, this software can enhance the productivity and effectiveness of any given commercial set-up.

At present, the commercial sector is on an upward trend and it is open to accept any new innovative technology that boosts its growth. Owing to this it is believed that the global CRM software market will grow by leaps and bounds in the forthcoming years. The proposed CAGR for the prediction period of 2017-2023 is 6%.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4943

Major Key Players

Salesforce.com (U.S.),

SAP AG (Germany),

Oracle Corporation (U.S.),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),

Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.),

Amdocs (U.S.),

Convergys Corporation (U.S.),

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China),

Infor Global Solutions, Inc. (U.S.),

SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.),

SYNNEX Corporation (U.S.),

The Sage Group Plc (U.K), Verint Systems Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), SugarCRM (U.S.), NICE Ltd. (Israel), IMS Health (U.S.), NetSuite Inc. (U.S.), ZOHO Corporation (India) and Infusionsoft (U.S.).

The global CRM Software Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segments

The global CRM software market is segmented by organization size, deployment, application and vertical. Based on the organization size, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Based on the organization size, the market is segmented into cloud and on premise. Based on the application, the market is segmented into sales, marketing, manufacturing, customer service, social networking, supply chain, distribution and others. Whereas, based on the vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, energy & utilities and others.

Regional Analysis

The global CRM software market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of cloud based technologies across various industry verticals.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/crm-software-market-4943

Intended Audience

  • Technology Investors
  • Research/Consultancy firms
  • Technology Solution Providers
  • Government Bodies
  • Regulatory agencies
  • Corporate

 

Also Read
Tech

Electro-Optic Modulator (EOM) Market Key Players: GLEAM Optics, QUBIG GmbH by Forecast to 2023

editor

Market Highlights: Electro optic modulator (EOM) is an optical device in which a signal controlled element exhibiting the electro optic effect is used to modulate the beam of light. The modulation can be imposed on phase, frequency, amplitude or polarization of the beam. High end electronic devices are one of the major application areas of […]
Tech

Top 5 benefits of Python Web Development

editor

In recent years,Python web development is in the spotlight owing to the variety of benefits it offers. Python is predominantly used for backend web development, data mining and machine learning. The Major Frameworks used in Python Web Development are: 1)Django: Django is a high-level Python web development framework that facilitates rapid development; clean and efficient […]
Tech

Software manufacturer estos and the internet communication standard WebRTC

editor

Starnberg, 19/4/2018 Since mid-November, WebRTC has been officially named “Candidate Recommendation”: The World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) confirms that the planned features are included in the current version. WebRTC defines a collection of communication protocols and programming interfaces for real-time communication and collaboration on the internet. The abbreviation RTC stands for Real Time Communication. estos […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *