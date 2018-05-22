Business

Cosmetic Serum Market Become Dominant At CAGR Of 3.30% by 2020

A cosmetic serum is a product applied externally for a desired cosmetic effect. It is usually a water-based non-greasy and intensive formula that contains a high concentration of active substances.

About Cosmetic Serum

A cosmetic serum is a product applied externally for a desired cosmetic effect. It is usually a water-based non-greasy and intensive formula that contains a high concentration of active substances. Serums can also be oil and water based but have an oil-free texture (owing to choice and less concentration of oil used in formulation), which helps serums to penetrate deeper.

Serums contain high concentrations of active ingredients, so are usually made to contain just a few active ingredients. Serums can be used at any age for delivering the desired action of antioxidants, moisturizing, nourishing, and energizing.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cosmetic serum market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report takes into account revenue generated from the retail sales of cosmetic serum products.

The market is divided into the following segments based on product:

  • Skin and sun care serum
  • Hair care serum

The report, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

 
 

Key vendors

  • Chanel
  • Estee Lauder
  • KAO Corp.
  • L’Oreal
  • LVMH
  • Shiseido

Other prominent vendros

  • Amway
  • Clarins
  • Markwins Beauty Products, Inc.
  • Proctor and Gamble
  • Unilever


Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary
Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Top vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
Market overview
Global skin and sun care serum market
Global hair care serum market
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Global cosmetic serum market by geographical segmentation 2015
PART 08: Key leading countries
PART 09: Market drivers
PART 10: Impact of drivers

