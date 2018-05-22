Business

Bronopol Market Insights & Development Status till 2023

Bronopol is an antimicrobial agent which strongly inhibits the growth of gram negative and gram positive bacteria. It is also responsible in eliminating the growth of pseudomonas such as pseudomonas aeruginosa. It is a solid, white in color but appears to be yellow in commercial samples. The melting point of Bronopol is about 103 degree celcius and it is reported to undergo lattice rearrangement at 100 to 150 degree celcius. Above 140 degree celcius, bronopol, by exothermal decomposition, releases oxides of nitrogen and hydrogen bromide. Bronopol is also known by the other names such as 2 Bromo 2 nitro 1, 3 Propanediol, Bronopol BP and Bronosol among others. Bronopol is often combined with other antimicrobials to control molds and yeasts.

Certain blends of parabens and bronopol provide excellent coverage of all microbial spectra. Bronopol is known to be a versatile product once it combined with anionic, cationic and amphoteric surfactants. Bronopol is soluble in polar solvents such as isopropanol, propylene glycol and water. Bronopol breaks down under elevated temperatures and alkaline conditions. It should not be used with secondary amines as this would lead to undesired chemical reaction and formation of nitrosamines. Bronopol produce low levels of formaldehyde under extreme alkaline conditions.
Bronopol is manufactured by a process of brominating di-nitromethane, which is derived from nitromethane by a nitrodiol reaction. The major application areas for bronopol are as a preservative agent in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, toiletries and household products among others. It is also used in various products and processes. The other applications of Bronopol include gas and oil operations, water treatment, paper mills and pulp, water based inks and paints, household, institutional and industrial products and metalworking fluids among others.

Growing demand from the personal care and cosmetics industry is the major factor driving the growth of global bronopol market. Increasing demand from the other applications including water treatment, paper and pulp, oil and gas and pharmaceutical are also anticipated to boost demand for bronopol in the market.

Rising health concerns related to bronopol are expected to hamper the growth of global bronopol market. Bronopol if comes in contact with the eyes may cause eye irritation, corneal injury and may even lead to impairment of vision. It may cause skin irritation with redness on contact with skin. On inhalation it may cause irritation to the upper respiratory tract. Owing to the aforementioned factors the growth of bronopol market is expected to decline in the near future.
Asia Pacific is expected to be boost market demand for bronopol owing to the growing demand from personal care and cosmetic industry in the region. North America and Europe are also expected to fuel demand for bronopol owing to the demand from various end-user industries such as oil and gas operations, pharmaceutical and pulp and paper among other industries in the region.

