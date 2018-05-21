Market Scenario: The prominent companies such as Raytheon Company (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US) Delphi Automotive LLP (UK), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), are the largest contributors in the manufacturing of radar sensors. In 2017, Denso Corporation has developed 24-GHz band sub-millimeter-wave radar sensor and side radar sensors. It is used for enhancing vehicle safety systems. […]