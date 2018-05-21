Tech

Shopify Integration Offers Zenoti Customers Enhanced Ecommerce Features

editor Comment(0)

Salon and spa software management provider Zenoti announced today the launch of a comprehensive integration with popular ecommerce platform Shopify.

Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Shopify currently powers over 600,000 businesses in approximately 175 countries, and is trusted by small businesses as well as large brands like Starbucks, Red Bull, Nestle, Rebecca Minkoff, Kylie Cosmetics and many more. Merchants can use the software to design, set up and manage their stores across multiple sales channels.

The integration offers Zenoti customers the option to use Shopify for their online retail product and gift card sales, while continuing to use Zenoti’s webstore for online booking — all with a single sign-on for an elevated guest experience.

Guests will transition seamlessly between Shopify and Zenoti, and all of their online purchase history will be stored in their guest profile in Zenoti. This will provide a “single point of truth,” enabling Zenoti customers to access all of their guests’ purchase and service history in Zenoti. This will allow Zenoti customers to better upsell and cross-sell services and products in-store, and create targeted online marketing campaigns using guest purchase history across channels.

The integration will also offer critical ecommerce features like automated product refill reminders that help Zenoti customers grow retail revenue in an increasingly competitive ecommerce landscape. Shopify allows business to sell products on multiples channels, including Amazon and Pinterest, to maximize retail product sales. The improved retail experience Shopify provides also helps salons and spas enhance their online customer experience and better compete with ecommerce powerhouses like Amazon.

“As an enterprise software solution, Zenoti is in a unique position to partner with third-party software providers to ensure our customers have access to the best tools available for running their businesses,” said Sudheer Koneru, CEO at Zenoti. “Shopify is the leading ecommerce provider, and we’re pleased to bring their robust ecommerce tools to the Zenoti solution. Online retail sales are critical for the success of businesses of all sizes, and this integration gives our customers the tools they need to compete.”

Shopify integration will be available to new and existing Zenoti customers in June.

About Zenoti

Zenoti provides an all-in-one, cloud-based software solution for the spa, salon and med spa industry. The Zenoti platform is engineered for reliability and scale, harnessing the power of enterprise-level technology for businesses of all sizes.

Zenoti powers thousands of spas and salons in over 50 countries. Zenoti allows users to seamlessly manage every aspect of the business in a comprehensive mobile solution: online appointment bookings, POS, CRM, employee management, inventory management, built-in marketing programs and more. Zenoti helps clients streamline their systems and reduce costs, while simultaneously improving customer retention and spending.

To learn more about Zenoti, visit https://www.zenoti.com/

Also Read
Tech

Solar Home Lightings Market Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis

editor

Reportsandinsights.com Presents “Solar Home Lightings Market Size, Status and Forecast” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 124 Pages With Detailed Analysis. Description: This report studies Solar Home Lightings in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, […]
Tech

Global Risk Management Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

editor

Summary WiseGuyReports.com adds “Risk Management Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database. This report provides in depth study of “Risk Management Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Risk Management Market report also provides an in-depth survey of […]
Tech

Smart Lock Market 2018 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecasts to 2023

editor

Market Highlights: The global smart lock market is growing rapidly across the world. The demand for smart locks is growing with the increasing demand for auto-lock technologies for smart lock are boosting the growth of this market. Wi-Fi-based smart lock is gaining demand in the smart lock market as it is designed with advanced technology […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *