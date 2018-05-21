Business

Santamedical Announces Offer 42% Off Coupon Code For TENS Unit

Santamedical has come up with an exciting offer on its PM-510 TENS Unit Electronic Pulse Massager, the brand is giving flat 42% off on purchase of three units or more of this device. The offer is running on Amazon and to avail the offer use coupon code GWGVRJSS.

Healthcare products always aids for better living, these products not only reduces your hospital expenses but also helps you, track a record of your health. Santamedical is a leading brand in healthcare sector and is celebrating its success with us. The company has come up with an irresistible offer, it’s giving flat 42% off on purchase of minimum three units or more of Santamedical PM-510 TENS Unit Electronic Pulse Massager With Rechargeable Batteries. The offer is available on Amazon with coupon code GWGVRJSS.

It’s one of the hot selling product of the company, this TENS Unit has been recommended by elite physicians in USA. Being a portable device it becomes easy to carry along when traveling. The device has proved to be a great help for the people suffering from muscles soreness and various aches and pains in different parts of body. It’s a drug free and non invasive method to sway away the pain by passing minor impulses through the electrode pads sticked to the ache prone area.
Santamedical PM-510 TENS Unit is loaded with superlative features such as:
• Eight auto modes
• Timer with auto shut off
• Adjustable massage strength levels
• Lite and compact making it travel friendly
• Box includes TENS Unit, 4 electrodes, two sets of electrode wires, wall unit charger, USB cable, pad & wire connector and user manual.

These days when people are conscious about their health such TENS Unit would make perfect gifting option for your dear ones. So don’t waste your time and place your order soon as this offer is live on www.amazon.com and is valid for only limited period.

