Entertainment

Manish Malhotra believes in passion for work than great qualifications!

editor Comment(0)

Popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra, known for his stylish ensembles, has redefined the world of fashion. It is his exquisite designs that has made him the favorite celebrity designer with an immense fan following. Every budding fashion designer at some point aspires to be like him or work under him. Well, not many know what is that one thing that the Greek god of fashion world finds more impressive in an aspiring designer. Speaking along the lines of the upcoming web series ‘Intern Diaries’ by Grazia where he will be seen making a special appearance, Manish shared an important word of advice for the interns.

Speaking about the quality he would like to see in an intern or an upcoming talent, Manish Malhotra said ” I am always on a lookout for someone who will give importance to their passion and how much they are willing to learn. They need to be willing to be out there and how much are they giving it their own.” He further shared what he is wary about when it comes to those designers who are only starting out in the field. He said,”At times you have an intern who has great qualifications, but they become so aware of their talent and education and that’s the first sign that it won’t work.”

Well, we hope his followers are listening and will definitely take a note of this. The web series which is set to launch on 15th May will also feature top designers such as Masaba Gupta, Anita Dongre along with Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha in cameos.

Also Read
Entertainment

Sevendollarclick is the right solution for you

editor

There are quite a few sites you can turn to when you are looking for some extra cash, but not all of them are going to provide the same answer. Sevendollarclick is one of the options that will help you achieve your goals with a lot less effort. If you want to be sure you […]
Entertainment

Discover the Great Bird Work of Rose Tanner

editor

19th March 2018 – Rose Tanner Fine Art proposes really unique and beautiful masterpieces that involve natures and feelings to embellish the artist’s works. For all those who appreciate true beauty and art, there is one more little human making astonishing paintings, representing birds and colors in the most special way. Do not hesitate to […]
Entertainment

Pleasure Delights Celebrates First Anniversary In Style

editor

The UK’s newest and finest adult product specialists Pleasure Delights have good reason to celebrate this autumn, as September marks their first anniversary of trading. Since their launch back in 2016, the company has gone from strength to strength with an ever-increasing product range and a loyal clientele who trust Pleasure Delights to deliver their […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *