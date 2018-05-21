In-flight Entertainment Market Research Report 2018 to 2023 Players, Regions, Product Types and Applications

In-flight Entertainment Market – Overview:

In order to provide better and unique flying experience, airlines are equipping their fleets with advanced In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) systems. Moreover, connectivity within the flight has become an important catalyst in airline’s day-to-day operations and it provides the operator with the opportunity to enhance customer loyalty and satisfaction. Airlines, across the world, are widely adopting Air-to-Ground (ATG) and satellite networks to avail this facility. Meanwhile, the conventional (embedded or seat-back) in-flight entertainment system implementation necessitates sizable investment and extensive cabling that adds bulk and weight to seats, causing the aircraft to burn fuel more quickly, ultimately increasing the cost of air travel. Therefore, owing to these factors, along with the emerging trend of personalization and wireless IFE concept, airlines are focusing on streaming content to passengers’ device.

Over the past decade, the airline industry has been tremendously influenced by copious changes in technology. Airline technology now cannot only transport travelers from one destination to another but can also provide an entertaining travel experience, tailored to meet the requirements of passengers. In the recent years, there has been an increase in the use of personal devices for availing in-flight entertainment service, and according to IATA Global Passenger Survey, nearly half of the North Asian passengers prefer to use their own devices for viewing digital content rather than the embedded equipment. When comparing with the seat-back in-flight entertainment display systems, personal devices are considered more beneficial by both passengers and airlines.

Major Key Players

FDS Avionics Corp. (U.S.),

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (U.S.),

Gogo Inc. (U.S.),

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.),

Inmarsat Plc (U.K),

Lufthansa Systems (Germany),

Panasonic Avionics Corporation (U.S.),

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.)

SITAONAIR (Switzerland),

Thales Group (France), Viasat Inc. (U.S.), and Zodiac Aerospace (France).

For the purpose of the study, the global in-flight entertainment market is segmented into platform, product type, service type, and region.

In terms of product type, hardware segment accounted for the largest market share of 61.02% in 2016, with a market value of USD 2,011.3 million, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.55% during the forecast period.

On the basis of service type, video display systems segment accounted for the largest market share of 51.94% in 2016, with a market value of USD 1,711.9 million, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.17% during the forecast period.

In terms of platform, narrow-body segment accounted for the largest market share of 66.94% in 2016, with a market value of USD 2,206.4 million, which is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.43%.

Furthermore, the markets in North America and Europe have been segmented, in terms of technology, into air-to-ground (ATG) technology and satellite technology.

Industry News:

November 2017 – Gogo was contracted by Cathay Pacific Group to install Gogo’s 2Ku in-flight connectivity solution on its aircraft fleet.

September 2017 – Inmarsat was contracted by AirAsia Group to provide its next-generation GX Aviation in-flight broadband solution for more than 120 aircraft.

October 2016, Qatar Airways contracted Global Eagle to install core in-flight entertainment content services, for 184 Qatar Airways’ airliners.

April 2016 – Air France contracted Zodiac Inflight Innovations to install Zodiac’s Rave Centric in-flight entertainment solution on 15 aircrafts.

Regional Analysis:

North America region accounted for the largest market share of 32.99 % in 2016, and which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.05 % owing to presence of the largest air travel industry and largest number of flights of the U.S. The presence of global players such as Global Eagle, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, and Gogo, coupled with the faster uptake of new technologies and entertainment forms are the prime determinants of the U.S. market.

Europe accounts for the second largest share of the market led by France, Germany and U.K. According to estimates approximately 10,000 aircraft would be in service in the region by 2035. The Asia Pacific region is expected to generate fastest growth led by Japan, China and India. The Middle East and Africa market is led by the Gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar. The investment of the government in airline industry to stimulate the service sector led growth and the huge cash pile owing to petrochemical exports are the determinants of the Gulf market.