Business

Alkries LLC Creates Out-of-the-Box Content Marketing Strategies for Customers

editor Comment(0)

Alkries LLC is redefining content marketing. Its services help companies create outstanding content to build customer relationships and increase online traffic.

[HOLLINS, 5/21/2018] – Alkries LLC is broadening the content marketing landscape with its unique digital marketing solutions. The company helps clients achieve their marketing goals through targeted, customer-centric content marketing solutions and the latest strategies.

Companies Turn to Influencer-Driven Content Marketing

Companies are redefining their content marketing strategy by embracing influencer-driven content. Influencer marketing is a type of content marketing strategy that involves creating marketing activities that target influencers —individuals who hold sway over potential buyers.The new content approach is so influential, in fact, that a 2017 Association of National Advertisers study shows that 57 percent of marketers believe that it outperforms brand-created content.

A new approach gaining traction among marketers are influencer-driven writing contests that encourage influencers to contribute content to company’s blog. Holding these contests offer the following benefits:

  • Increased social media shares and brand awareness
  • Free editorial content from notable persons in the industry
  • Involving niche influencers in the industry to announce winners and bring more exposure

As a result, companies are amplifying their content marketing strategy with influencer-driven content.

Unique Content Marketing Solutions

Alkries LLC employs a unique approach to content marketing. The company uses the latest strategies to build lasting relationships with customers and to address content-related concerns. It assists customers during topic selection and in creating an editorial calendar to plan content for websites or off-page content.

The team devises out-of-the-box solutions by helping customers create compelling content that increase their web traffic. After conducting a strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) analysis, the digital marketing firm designs a plan that helps companies achieve their specific marketing goals.

About Alkries LLC

Alkries LLC is an online marketing firm in Virginia led by Matthew King,an industry expert with over a decade of experience in the field of digital marketing.

Visit https://alkries.com/ to schedule a free appointment.

Also Read
Business

myrtle beach bachelor party

editor

myrtle beach bachelor party For more than 20 years, Myrlte Beach Strippers have been providing female strippers all around Myrtle and the surrounding area. We are widely known for providing stripper and exotic dancer entertainment for private parties throughout Myrtle Beach since 1995. Our strippers are highly experienced and always happy to make your event […]
Business

7 Variations In between The Original Along with the Replica Watches

editor

The world will be the fusion of both the scams and also the originals. Every single item is drenched with some level of the duplicity. The watches are also amongst them. They’re the not out of this globe. Get a lot more details about Replica Watches UK Quite a few authorized companies manufacture their trademark […]
Business

Waterproofing Direct Offers Concrete Primers and Additives for Surface Treatment

editor

For optimal repair of damaged concrete, Waterproofing Direct offers a range of primers and additives. The company provides products from brands like Sika and Ardex that deliver maximum moisture protection. [WARRIEWOOD, 14/5/2018] – Waterproofing Direct, an expert in concrete waterproofing products in Australia, offers concrete primers and additives to preserve concrete structures and surfaces and […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *