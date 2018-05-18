Business

Working with Saracens Solicitors – divorce solicitor with a difference

editor Comment(0)

Getting a divorce often means making hard choices. It can be tough for people to see what their options are. That’s where excellent advice from a divorce solicitor, like Saracens Solicitors, can help.

[MARBLE ARCH, 18/5/2018] – They are able to be impartial and advise on the legal aspects, as well as take care of much of the administration involved.

Why work with Saracens Solicitors?

There are members of the team at Saracens Solicitors who are specialists in family law. This means they have lots of experience acting as a divorce solicitor. They can deal with straightforward cases to ensure that they move quickly and smoothly. Saracens Solicitors also have a proven track record of working as a divorce solicitor on complex cases involving many different assets and/ or unique family arrangements.

Stages of divorce with Saracens Solicitors

Saracens Solicitors can offer clients support right from the start of the divorce process and take them through each of the stages when acting as a divorce solicitor. The steps that are common to every divorce are:

Filing – this is the original documentation that tells court that one party wants a divorce. Saracens Solicitors can help to fill in this document when they act as a divorce solicitor. It contains the grounds for divorce, any additional details and the biographical details of all parties involved. The latter might include a third party if they are named in the divorce. A divorce solicitor can advise on what will happen if any details are unobtainable.

Acceptance or refusal – a copy of the divorce documents is sent to the other party. They need to acknowledge the document and either agree or disagree with the contents. If they agree, the divorce proceeds to the next stage. If they do not, they have 21 days to say why. Saracens Solicitors can assist with this defence when they act as a divorce solicitor.

Applying for a decree nisi – this is the document that says the court cannot see any reason why the couple cannot go ahead with the divorce. Solicitor involvement is usually only required at this point if the other party does not agree, but someone can choose to have all the administration handled by Saracens Solicitors.

Also Read
Business

Data Cabling Is Made Great Again By This Company

editor

London, United Kingdom — 14 January 2018 — Piggott And Whitfield from the United Kingdom are a well known company that has been dealing with a wide array of services. One could name just a few: project management, design and build, mechanical and electrical services, intelligent solutions and of course construction. These guys are apt […]
Business

Above Board Chamber of Florida presents Workplace Law – How to Stay out of Jail!

editor

The Above Board Chamber of Florida starts the new year with an educational luncheon meeting that pulls no punches, “Workplace Law – How to Stay out of Jail!” The Naples meeting will take place on Monday, Jan. 9 from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Hilton Naples, 5111 Tamiami Trail North. The Fort Myers […]
Business

Oriental Pearls makes final shortlist in three categories at Gulf Real Estate Awards

editor

Dubai, United Arab Emirates- Oriental Pearls Real Estate Development, have made the final shortlist in three different categories at the prestigious Gulf Real Estate Awards 2018, for their trend-setting, premium development for upscale living, Royal Pearls, that is rapidly taking shape in Dubai’s Meydan One district. The Gulf Real Estate Awards is among the region’s […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *