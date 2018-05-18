WebWaves.ca Helps Businesses Manage Online Reputations

WebWaves.ca helps businesses maintain a positive image on the Internet, repair damaged reputations, and draw customers through online reputation management.

[OTTAWA, 18/5/2018] WebWaves.ca, a digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO) company in Ottawa, helps businesses in Canada and the US put their best foot forward online. The company offers online reputation management, a service that helps clients promote their positive reviews and track negative mentions.

The Impact of Online Reviews

WebWaves.ca believes that for a business to succeed, it needs to protect its online reputation. Several studies prove the company right.

According to Forbes Insights, 82 percent of retail customers research their prospective buys on the Internet first. Apart from product specifications, they check reviews on social media, blogs, and other platforms where they can get unbiased feedback from other customers.

Online reputation impacts professionals, as well. Forbes.com reports that 45 percent of adults decided against doing business with a person after finding something unpleasant about him or her online.

These findings illustrate the importance of maintaining a positive online reputation. In fact, Moz.com says reviews influence 67 percent of consumers. A single negative review or article can cost a business 22 percent of its customers. Four to five negative mentions increase that estimate to 70 percent.

WebWaves.ca helps clients avoid losing prospective customers and recover from existing negative reviews through online reputation management.

Reviews Management and Damage Control

WebWaves.ca defines online reputation as the sum of the statements from a company and its customers. As such, WebWaves.ca’s online reputation management service focuses on tracking, promoting, and responding to customer reviews. Its strategy includes building listings, encouraging customer feedback, and social sharing.

The company helps new businesses build a positive image from the get-go. It also assists older enterprises that may have garnered several negative reviews over the months or years that they’ve been in business. WebWaves.ca maximizes technology, social media, and its expertise in digital marketing to repair their tarnished reputations.

About WebWaves.ca

WebWaves.ca is a full-service, online digital marketing, and search engine optimization company. It helps online businesses and stores establish a robust online presence through reputation management, organic SEO, pay-per-click campaigns, social media marketing, and link profile cleanup.

For more information, visit https://webwaves.ca.