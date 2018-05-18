Entertainment

Now Add Text and Timestamp to Gallery Videos with ‘Video Stamper’!

SURAT, INDIA: After getting magnificent response from users on Play Store for ‘Auto Stamper: Timestamp Camera App for Photos’ with more than 5 lacs installs (to be continued), Greencom Ebizzinfotech is all set to mark another milestone by introducing a new application named ‘Video Stamper: Add Text and Timestamp to Videos’.

This application has been developed considering the present scenario where sharing images, videos, and daily activities on various social media platforms has become a habit of every smartphone users!

‘Video Stamper’ comes up with an amazing facility to add three expressive stamps to the ‘Videos’ stored in the device gallery! Take a look at those three stamps in details:

1) Date & Time: This stamp adds ‘Date and time’ details to the video according to the stored data!
2) Location: This stamp allows the user to stamp location details to the videos! (e.g. Where the video was taken)
3) Signature: This stamp enables a user to ‘add text to video’. (e.g. Person name, Event name, theme)

Along with an easy ‘User Interface’, this application facilitates some astonishing features worth looking at:

3 in 1 pack of stamps. (Datetime, GPS, Signature)
Facility to add custom Date and Time stamp!
A set of various Date Format.
Changeable stamp size from ‘XXS to XXL’.
User can ‘Preview’ customized stamp before adding to the video!
Option to ‘Swipe On/Off’ the stamp toggle. (i.e., Swipe On only those stamp which you want to highlight on video)

“It is very crucial for us to get appreciation by users for whom the product has been developed, as they hold the major importance behind the development” – Said Mr. Suresh Kalathiya, CEO of Greencom Ebizz Infotech. While discussing the future developments he replied, “Yes! We have lined up a couple of applications which are releasing soon”.

‘Video Stamper’ is now available on ‘Play Store’! Click the ‘Install’ button and make your videos more attractive.

