Medical Gas Equipment Market to Register Substantial Expansion By 2022

Research Analysis of title, “Medical Gas Equipment Market by Type and Application – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2022” published by Crystal Market Research.

The Medical Gas Equipment Market was worth USD 2.90 billion in the year 2012 and is expected to reach approximately USD 6.20 billion by 2022, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.89% during the forecast period.

Medical Gas Equipment Market – Report Overview:
Growing rates of respiratory issue combined with the advent of positive United States Food and Drug Administration directions is relied upon to drive medical gas equipment market request throughout the following years.

Fundamental market products incorporate alarm systems, flow meters, masks, hose assemblies & valves, cylinders, manifolds, vacuum system, regulators, medical air compressors and outlets.

Medical gas vacuum systems ruled the medical gas equipment market on the basis of income in 2013 attributable to increasinguse rates and greaterprice related. Also, masks are distinguished as the most appealing section of the medical gas equipment market.

Medical Gas Equipment Market – Regional Outlook:
Major regional sections of medicinal gas equipment incorporate Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and RoW. North America ruled the general therapeutic gas equipment market on the basis of income share in 2013. The existence of advanced healthcare framework, high volume of minimally invasive medical and execution of the United States Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act are a few elements ascribing to its substantial share.

Medical Gas Equipment Market – Top Major Market Players:
Some of the major players in the market are The Linde Group, Allied Health Care, Air Liquide India Holding Pvt Ltd, Powerex, Medical Gas Solutions Ltd, Ohio Medical, Praxair, BeaconMedaes, Matheson Tri-Gas and Air Products & Chemicals.

Medical Gas Equipment Market – Report’s Magnitude:
Report include Segment wise top-to-bottom analysis in terms several segments along with market size forecasts and approximations to observe significant areas of industry growth in detail. Additionally, an executive summary, summarizing the entire report in such a way that decision-making team can speedily become familiar with background information, summarizing analysis and main conclusions.

Table of Contents:
1.Introduction
2.Executive Summary
3.Market Overview
4.Medical Gas Equipment Market, By Product
4.1.Introduction
4.2.Medical Gas Equipment Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product, 2012-2022
4.3.Vacuum System
4.4.Alarm Systems
4.5.Manifolds
4.6.Medical Air Compressors
5.Medical Gas Equipment Market, By Region
5.1.Introduction
5.2.Medical Gas Equipment Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2012-2022 ($Million)
5.3.North America
5.4.Europe
5.5.Asia-Pacific
6.Company Profiles
6.1.Air Liquide
6.2. Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.
6.3.Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
6.4.Linde Gas
6.5.Praxair Inc.

 

