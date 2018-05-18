Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2018

Market scenario:

Injectable drug delivery devices are the devices used to administer drugs into the circulatory system. It is the most effective and common route for the administration of most therapeutic agents to ensure a quick response. Injectable drugs are used when patient is unconscious and require quick effect. These devices are majorly used during treatment of diseases like cancer and diabetes. According to WHO in 2012, 14.1 million cancer cases around the world were registered out of which 6.7 million were women and 7.4 million were men. This number is expected to increase to 24 million by 2035. Increasing cancer population is the major factor for the growth of the market. Global injectable drug delivery devices market is driven by rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing occurrence of needle-stick injuries, increasing use of biologics. Technological advancements, improving patient compliance, beneficial reimbursement policies, increasing healthcare awareness and increasing geriatric population has also contributed to the growth of the market. Whereas, risk of blood-borne infections, safety concerns regarding the use of injectable, introduction of the alternative drug delivery devices would restrain the growth of the market.

Global injectable drug delivery devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during forecasted period.

Study objectives global injectable drug delivery devices market

To provide the detail information about drivers and factors restraining the market growth.

To provide the market growth map over the forecasted period 2017-2023

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years of various segments and sub-segments of the global injectable drug delivery devices

To provide the graphs and analyze the market on various factors like- Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Porters Five Force Analysis etc.

To provide the trends and opportunities in global injectable drug delivery devices

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to the main geographies.

To provide the overview of key players and their strategic profiles in the market and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Intended Audience

Injectable drug delivery devices manufacturers

Injectable drug delivery devices suppliers

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Medical Research Laboratories

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Academic Medical Institutes and Universities

Segmentation

Global injectable drug delivery devices market is segmented on the basis of type into devices and formulation. Devices are further segmented into self-injection devices and conventional injection devices. By formulation, they are sub segmented into conventional drug delivery, novel drug delivery and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into immune disorder, cancer, diabetes, and other. And on the basis of end users the market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, clinics, and other.

Regional analysis

Global injectable drug delivery devices market is dominated by America owning to increasing patient population suffering from diabetes and cancer. Increasing aging population and technological development is also supporting the growth of the market. Europe accounts second largest market for injectable drug delivery devices which is followed by Asia Pacific. Huge patient population and rapid development of economies in countries of Asia Pacific is the major driver for the market in this region.

Key players for global injectable drug delivery devices market

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Baxter International (US), Schott AG (Germany), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Pfizer (US), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Antares Pharma, Inc. (US), Novo Nordik (Denmark), Sanofi SA (France), Unilife Corporation (US), Zogenix, Inc (US), Hospira, Inc (US), Presage Bioscience (US), MicroCHIPS, Inc (US), Pearl Therapeutics Inc (US), Genentech Inc. (US), Bend Research (US)

The report for global injectable drug delivery devices market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions.

