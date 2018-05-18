Enjoy Premium Airport Transfer Dubai by Availing Al Falasi Services

Anyone who is visiting Dubai shall be spell bound by the services offered by Al Falasi Limousine Company. Al Falasi offers you something beyond conveyance with exceptional standards of hospitality for your airport transfers or local sight-seeing with the help of their professionally trained chauffeurs who offer the best comfort and safe rides to the guests. Al Falasi is one company that maintains a fleet of luxury vehicles to meet the myriad travel requirements of their clients. Whether you are a local or a visitor to Dubai you can enjoy traveling in world class vehicles like Audi A8, Mercedes S class, BMW 7 series, Rolls Royce, Hummer H2 and many more limousines that were once only available for the affluent people. You can hire the Al Falasi services for airport transfer Dubai where a chauffeur shall be waiting to receive you from the airport and transfer you to your destination within the scheduled time. Business companies can also create the best impression about their hospitality and arrangements to their business associates by making arrangements with Al Falasi to pick up the guests from the airport and drop off at the hotels or the event location hiring limousines to accommodate 10 guests, 20 guests or 40 guests at a time without any hassles. The logistic company has stretch limousine, limo SUV and also limo bus to suit the needs of their clients.

One can also enjoy the best experience of hiring a car with driver in Dubai for special occasions like wedding day, a romantic evening or the bachelor parties traveling in great comfort and getting down at the venue in style. The drivers are also more than happy to serve their guests pertaining to any information about the city or places in Dubai apart from driving them to the destination. It is not only picking up from the airports but also dropping off at the airports is also available where you just need to fill in the online form regarding the date, time and venue for your pickup and drop off location for a driver to wait at your place five minutes ahead of the scheduled time. You can also go through the available range of luxury vehicles to make a choice and enjoy the same comfort and status just like in your own vehicle. The prices are also very much competitive with no more hidden charges other than the quote sent to you for hiring the Al Falasi logistic services.

Alfalasilimo, pride ourselves on providing safe and secure chauffeur-driven transportation services between Airports, Hotels and Resorts from Dubai to a wide range of destinations within UAE. All our vehicles are latest models, licensed and give you a fabulous ride. For more details visit us at http://www.alfalasilimo.com/

Address:

Sheikh Hamdan Building G5,18

Karama

DUBAI

UAE

126267

00971 50 9852818

00971 4 3964718