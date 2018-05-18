Business

Dehydrated Backpacking and Camping Food Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2023

Dehydrated Backpacking and Camping Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Dehydrated Backpacking and Camping Food Market by types(breakfast, lunch and dinner), by category(meat, fish and poultry, pasta, bakery items, dry fruits and nuts, soups and purees, desserts, gluten free and lactose free and others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Dehydrated Backpacking and Camping Food Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. The dehydrated backpacking and camping food market is expected to reach USD 2xx.x million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

Segments Covered:

Dehydrated backpacking and camping food market is broadly classified on the basis of types, and category and region. On the basis of types the dehydrated backpacking and camping food market is segmented as breakfast, lunch and dinner. On the basis of categories the dehydrated backpacking and camping food market is segmented as meat, fish and poultry, pasta, bakery items, dry fruits and nuts, soups and purees, desserts, gluten free and lactose free and others. Currently, pasta and bakery items account for the largest market share while gluten free and lactose free dehydrated foods segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Among the regions covered, North America dominated the global dehydrated backpacking and camping food market, while Asia- Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

Some of the key players profiled in the report include, Katadyn Group, Adventure Food B.V. Netherlands, Kraft Foods, Nestle S.A, Probar LLC, Costco Wholesale Corporation, OFD Foods, LLC (Mountain House), Whole Foods Market IP L.P, Trader Joe’s.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Dehydrated Backpacking and Camping Food Market: Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Evolution in dehydrated backpacking and camping food market

3.5. IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

4. Global Dehydrated Backpacking and Camping Food Market Analysis, by Type 2017 – 2023

4.1. Breakfast

4.2. Main course

4.3. Snacks

5. Global Dehydrated Backpacking and Camping Food Market Analysis, by Categories 2017 – 2023

5.1. Meat, Fish and Poultry

5.2. Pasta

5.3. Bakery items

5.4. Dry fruits and nuts

5.5. Soups and purees

5.6. Desserts

5.7. Gluten free and lactose free

5.8. Others

6. Global Dehydrated Backpacking and Camping Food Market Analysis, by Region 2017 – 2023

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.4. RoW

7. Company Profiles

7.1. Katadyn Group

7.2. Adventure Food B.V. Netherlands

7.3. Kraft Foods

7.4. Nestle S.A

7.5. Probar LLC

7.6. Costco Wholesale Corporation

7.7. OFD Foods, LLC (Mountain House)

7.8. Whole Foods Market IP, L.P.

7.9. Trader Joe’s

