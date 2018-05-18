Tech

Data Fabric Market Global Industry Analysis, Key Vendors, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

Summary

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Data Fabric Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Data Fabric Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Data Fabric Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Data Fabric market, analyzes and researches the Data Fabric development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
Denodo Technologies (US) 
Global IDS (US) 
IBM (US) 
Informatica (US) 
NetApp (US) 
Oracle Corp (US) 
SAP SE (Germany) 
Software AG (Germany) 
Splunk (US) 
Syncsort (US) 
Talend (US) 
VMware (US) 
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US) 
Teradata Corp (US) 
K2View (Israel)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Disk-Based Data Fabric 
In-Memory Data Fabric

Market segment by Application, Data Fabric can be split into 
BFSI 
Telecommunications and IT 
Retail and Ecommerce 
Healthcare and Life Sciences 
Manufacturing 
Government 
Energy and Utilities 
Media and Entertainment 
Other

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global Data Fabric Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 
1 Industry Overview of Data Fabric 
1.1 Data Fabric Market Overview 
1.1.1 Data Fabric Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Data Fabric Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018) 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Data Fabric Market by Type 
1.3.1 Disk-Based Data Fabric 
1.3.2 In-Memory Data Fabric 
1.4 Data Fabric Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 BFSI 
1.4.2 Telecommunications and IT 
1.4.3 Retail and Ecommerce 
1.4.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences 
1.4.5 Manufacturing 
1.4.6 Government 
1.4.7 Energy and Utilities 
1.4.8 Media and Entertainment 
1.4.9 Other

2 Global Data Fabric Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Data Fabric Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 Denodo Technologies (US) 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Data Fabric Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 Global IDS (US) 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Data Fabric Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 IBM (US) 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Data Fabric Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 Informatica (US) 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Data Fabric Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 NetApp (US) 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Data Fabric Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 Oracle Corp (US) 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Data Fabric Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 SAP SE (Germany) 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Data Fabric Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 Software AG (Germany) 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Data Fabric Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 Splunk (US) 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Data Fabric Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 Syncsort (US) 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Data Fabric Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments 
3.11 Talend (US) 
3.12 VMware (US) 
3.13 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US) 
3.14 Teradata Corp (US) 
3.15 K2View (Israel)

4 Global Data Fabric Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018) 
4.1 Global Data Fabric Market Size by Type (2013-2018) 
4.2 Global Data Fabric Market Size by Application (2013-2018) 
4.3 Potential Application of Data Fabric in Future 
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Data Fabric

