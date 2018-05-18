Lifestyle

Controliss Blinds Offers Stylish Motorized Window Treatments

Controliss Blinds is offering homes and offices throughout the UK the latest motorized window treatments. Their designers’ in-depth knowledge of interior design and extensive experience in installing motorized window treatments allow them to offer the best automated and remote control blinds have to offer.

With a huge selection of fabrics and patterns, the Controliss motorised blinds range is the ideal choice for stunning window coverings. Whether you need to filter the light coming into a room with our transparent blinds, or you need to block out light with full blackout fabrics, Controliss motorised blinds has a window blind for every room.

The products offered by Controliss Blinds can be customized based on the room’s function, window dimensions, and client specifications. motorised blinds offer owners additional control when it comes to lighting and insulation. Moreover, motorised blinds against damages and accidents involving long shutter cords.

Controliss Blinds have been providing the stylish window treatments and curtains Nottinghamshire homeowners prefer. They collaborate with property owners and interior designers in order to find the ideal solution for their window treatment needs.

The company also offers customized window treatments made from superior fabrics and materials sourced from trusted companies. For more help or information about an exclusive collection of motorised blinds, call Controliss Blinds at 03300535883 or visit their official website https://controlissblinds.co.uk/motorised-blinds.

About Controliss Blinds
Controliss Blinds is the UK manufacturer of power blinds systems, including mains powered electric blinds and battery powered solutions. Wireless remote control options or integration into leading home automation systems such as Control4, Crestron, Lutron, RAKO, LightwaveRF etc. Controliss Blinds is the company with a passion for creating affordable electric blinds that are not just a design statement but also give our customers an unparalleled day to day experience with user-friendly remote control operation.

