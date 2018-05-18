Business

Bubble Tea Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Regions to 2025

This report studies the Bubble Tea market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; Bubble Tea Market report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Bubble Tea market by product type and applications/end industries.
Scope of the Report:
Bubble tea (also known as pearl milk tea, bubble milk tea, boba juice, boba tea, or simply boba) is a Taiwanese tea-based drink invented in Tainan and Taichung in the 1980s. Most bubble tea recipes contain a tea base mixed with fruit or milk, to which chewy tapioca balls (known as bubbles, pearls, or boba) and fruit jelly are often added. Ice-blended versions are usually mixed with fruit or syrup, resulting in a slushy consistency. There are many varieties of the drink with a wide range of ingredients. The two most popular varieties are bubble milk tea with tapioca and bubble milk green tea with tapioca.
Market Segments:
This report focuses on the Bubble Tea in North America market, especially in United States, Canada and Mexico. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
• Kung Fu Tea
• Gong Cha
• Boba Guys
• Chatime
• ShareTea
• 8tea5
• Quickly
• CoCo Fresh
• VIVI BUBBLE TEA
Market Segment by Countries, covering
• Original Flavored Bubble Tea
• Fruit Flavored Bubble Tea
• Other Flavors
Market Segment by Type, covers
• Kids (<10 years)
• Teenagers (<25 years)
• Adults
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
• Kids (<10 years)
• Teenagers (<25 years)
• Adults
By Regional Analysis:
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa (MEA)
• North America
• Latin America
