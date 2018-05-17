Power Tools Market : New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2018-2024

Study on Power Tools Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Power Tools Market by tool type (demolition tools, material removal tools, sawing and cutting tools, drilling and fastening tools, routing tools), mode of operation (electric, pneumatic),application (industrial/professional and residential/DIY) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Power Tools over the period of 2018 to 2024. According to report the global power tools market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Segments Covered

The report on global power tools market covers segments such as tool type, mode of operation and application. The tool type segments include demolition tools, material removal tools, sawing and cutting tools, drilling and fastening tools, routing tools and others. On the basis of mode of operation the global power tools market is categorized into electric, pneumatic and others. Furthermore, on the basis of application the power tools market is segmented as industrial/professional and residential/DIY.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global power tools market such as, Panasonic, Chevron Group, CS Unitec, TTS Tooltechnic Systems, C. & E. Fein, Positec Group, Emerson Electric, Uryu Seisaku , Deprag Schulz, and FRIEDRICH DUSS.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global power tools market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of power tools market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the power tools market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the power tools market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description and Companies Mentioned in Report @

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict_semiconductor/global_power_tools_market

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Power Tools Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Power Tools Market

4. Global Power Tools Market by Tool Type 2018 – 2024

4.1 Demolition Tools

4.2 Material Removal Tools

4.3 Sawing and Cutting Tools

4.4 Drilling and Fastening Tools

4.5 Routing Tools

4.6 Others

5. Global Power Tools Market by Mode of Operation 2018 – 2024

5.1 Electric

5.2 Pneumatic

5.3 Others

6. Global Power Tools Market by Application 2018 – 2024

6.1 Industrial/Professional

6.2 Residential/DIY

7. Global Power Tools Market by Regions 2018 – 2024

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Power Tools Market by Tool Type

7.1.2 North America Power Tools Market by Mode of Operation

7.1.3 North America Power Tools Market by Application

7.1.4 North America Power Tools Market by Country

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Power Tools Market by Tool Type

7.2.2 Europe Power Tools Market by Mode of Operation

7.2.3 Europe Power Tools Market by Application

7.2.4 Europe Power Tools Market by Country

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Power Tools Market by Tool Type

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Power Tools Market by Mode of Operation

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific Power Tools Market by Application

7.3.4 Asia-Pacific Power Tools Market by Country

7.4 RoW

7.4.1 RoW Power Tools Market by Tool Type

7.4.2 RoW Power Tools Market by Mode of Operation

7.4.3 RoW Power Tools Market by Application

7.4.4 RoW Power Tools Market by Sub-region

8. Companies Covered

8.1 Panasonic

8.2 Chevron Group

8.3 CS Unitec

8.4 TTS Tooltechnic Systems

8.5 C. & E. Fein

8.6 Positec Group

8.7 Emerson Electric

8.8 Uryu Seisaku

8.9 Deprag Schulz

8.10 FRIEDRICH DUSS

Click the Below View Full Report: –https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict_semiconductor/global_power_tools_market