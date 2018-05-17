Environment

Oil Field Chemicals Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2022.

The Oilfield Chemicals Market is expected to register a high growth at a rate of around 5%.

Market Highlights

The renewed boost in the development of the oil and gas sector is expected to benefit the oil field chemicals market positively. Market focused reports related to the energy and power sector among others recently have been made available by Market Research Future which publishes reports on this market. The market for Oilfield Chemicals is anticipated to account for a high growth at a rate of 5% approximately in the forecast period.

 Key Players

  • AkzoNobel N.V.
  • Schlumberger, Halliburton
  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • Kemira Oyj
  • Lubrizol Corporation
  • BASF SE .

Intended Audience

  • Oil Field Chemicals manufacturing companies
  • Oil Field Chemicals service providers
  • Oil & Gas industry Consultants and Investment bankers
  • Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Segments

The Oilfield Chemicals market has been segmented on the basis of material as Specialty Chemicals, Commodity Vehicles, and Polymers. On the basis of application the market has been segmented as Production chemicals, Drilling fluid Chemicals, Stimulation Fluid Additives. On the basis of Fluid type the market has been segmented as drilling, completion, stimulation.

Market Research Analysis

North America is the leading region for this market mainly due to the increased exploration activities in USA and Canada. The increasing exploration activities in this region have in turn resulted in an increase in the Oilfield Chemicals market. Although there exists political instability in the Middle East, this region is expected to register high growth rate in the forecast period due to increasing trend of deep water exploration and working in high temperatures which require much more expensive Oilfield Chemicals.

.

