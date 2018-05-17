Tech

Nipun Anand Director – Zeal Global Services (P) Ltd conferred with the Prestigious “Mahatma Gandhi Leadership Awards 2018”

In an announcement made at the House of Lord’s, London UK Young Entrepreneur Nipun Anand was conferred with the Prestigious “Mahatma Gandhi Leadership Awards 2018”.
Nipun Anand is the Director at Zeal Global Services, the company which had wide range of experience in the GSSA Cargo business. Zeal-Global also offers extensive options to its partner airlines through innovative approach, business expertise and state-of- the-art infrastructure.Zeal Global Services is a leading logistics and fleet management company.

He was honored today on the occasion of Global Convention of NRI’S over a Reception hosted for the delegates in House of Lord’s London UK.

ZGSPL is a GSSA company located in Delhi. The head-quarter is at the Delhi Airport. Although it is the newest addition to the group they are heading strong and represent a number of international airlines in Pan India. The subsidiaries also includes ZIV Hotels, ZIV India, Zeal Real Estate, and CITI Constructions.

