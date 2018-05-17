Education

Launch of European Journal of Sciences (EJS) & European Journal of Social Sciences (EJSS) by Dr. Umesh Prasad

editor Comment(0)

Tadworth, Surrey, United Kingdom, After the successful launch of Scientific European® (a popular science magazine) early this year, UK Education Consultancy Services Ltd announced the release of the premiere issues of research journals European Journal of Sciences (EJS)® & European Journal of Social Sciences (EJSS)®.

While the magazine Scientific European® is geared towards general audience who are interested in science and technology to make them aware of advances in the scientific fields, the new journals European Journal of Sciences (EJS)® & European Journal of Social Sciences (EJSS)® will disseminate primary research to academic and scientific community after evaluation by the peers.

European Journal of Sciences (EJS)® [ISSN 2516-8169 (Online)|ISSN 2516-8150 (Print)] aims to report original scientific research of significance to scientific community through proper evaluation of the findings. This covers all areas of sciences including but not limited to physical sciences, biological sciences, chemical sciences, mathematical sciences, computer sciences, engineering sciences, environmental sciences and earth sciences.

European Journal of Social Sciences (EJSS)® [ISSN 2516-8525 (Print)|ISSN 2516-8533 (online)] aims to report original academic research of significance in the area of social sciences to academic community through proper evaluation of the results or findings by the peers. This covers all areas of social sciences including but not limited to anthropology, archaeology, behavioural sciences, criminology, cultural studies, demography, developmental studies, economics, education, gender studies, geography, gerontology, history, international studies, linguistics, media studies, philosophy, political sciences, psychology, public administration, rural and urban studies, social work, sociology and sustainability studies.

Also Read
Education

Eton Institute’s 24 Hr. Online Sale Will Go in a Flash

editor

Dubai, 19 November 2017 – Eton Institute is giving away up to 50% off all language courses on 21st November 2017 starting at 12:01 am (UAE local time). Exclusively for online bookings, the UAE’s biggest language sale will last for 24 hours only. “A part and parcel of our vision is providing our learners the […]
Education

Bee Academic Tutoring Expands Network of Tutors in Irvine

editor

Family-owned tutoring company Bee Academic Tutoring is proud to announce that it’s expanding its network of qualified tutors in Irvine. Bee Academic Tutoring offers private in-home tutoring through its Long Beach tutoring center and throughout the greater Long Beach area. Its tutoring specialists now cover more subjects. College/university-level students can now also get help. Subjects […]
Education

Hardy Sandhu kicked off Sanskriti Fest 2018 for Tula’s Institute

editor

Tula’s Institute, a visionary group of institutions based out of Dehradun, recognized for imparting exemplary education in the field of Engineering and Management, welcomed the new educational year with its much awaited annual fest, Sanskriti 2018. Held on the 21stand 22nd April, “Sanskriti-18”, the two-day event is organized annually and is a platform, where Tulaites […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *