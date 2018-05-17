E-Prescribing Systems Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2018

Market Scenario:

E-prescribing or electronic prescribing is a technology that helps in the generation and electronic transmission of prescriptions from a physician to pharmacists. E-prescribing helps in improving the safety and quality of patient care and enable access to patient history to ensure better care.

The global e-prescribing systems market is estimated to register a healthy growth. The market is majorly driven by the increasing government initiatives and incentive programs to improve quality of healthcare, to cut healthcare cost, and reduce prescription errors. Additionally mandate healthcare programs and projects in the developed countries are propelling the growth of the global e-prescribing systems market.

The Global E-Prescribing systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period.

Segments

The global e-prescribing systems market is segmented on the basis of system type, mode of delivery, component, and end users.

On the basis of the system type, the market is segmented as Stand-alone system, and Integrated system.

On the basis of mode of delivery, the market is segmented into Cloud-based, Web-based, and on-premise.

On the basis of by component, the market is segmented into Software, Hardware, and Services.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics and Pharmacy.

Regional Analysis

North America holds the maximum share of e-prescribing systems market in the Americas region. On a regional basis, the Americas is segmented into North America and South America. North America is segmented into the U.S. and Canada. Rising government initiatives and funding has increased the scope of the E-prescribing systems market in North America.

Europe accounts for a healthy market share due to factors such as rising healthcare networks and healthcare related projects. Growing healthcare expenditure and infrastructure is driving the e-prescribing systems market in Europe. For instance, adoption of the European Patient Smart Open Services in 2013, has led to the electronic submission of patient summaries and prescription.

Asia Pacific is the expected to register the fastest growth rate for the e-prescribing systems market. The high growth rate is attributed to rising healthcare organizations, growing healthcare programmes, and projects to enhance patient care and safety. Additionally, active inclination towards digitization to reduce human errors and frauds, increasing healthcare expenditure, and demand for new technology is fuelling the market growth.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to show slow growth in the market . Major factors that are likely to hamper the growth are lack of awareness regarding patient management software, and limited access and availability of treatment facilities. In the Middle East, United Arab Emirates has garnered the largest market share owing to the development of healthcare infrastruture and rising number of specialty care centers.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the e-prescribing systems market are Aprima, Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Practice Fusion, Inc., eMDs, Inc., Surescripts , Allscripts, iMedX Inc., Athena health Inc., and Henry Schein e-prescribe.

