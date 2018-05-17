Tech

CRD Release 20180425 Now Available

Comment(0)

April 25, 2018 — CRD Version 8.0 Build 20180425 has been released. The following enhancements along with software fixes have been included.

CRD Version 8.0 Build 20180425 Enhancements:

– Pre-check for.NET Framework 4.6.1 during CRD installations and updates
– Installation of .NET Framework 4.6.1 included during CRD installation and updates
– The CRD installer will now check the operating system (OS) for compatibility

Issues Resolved:

– GBP symbol now shows correctly when using an email destination set to embed HTML
– ‘Trial Expired’ message no longer randomly pop up with activated CRD accounts
– Email destinations set to embed HTML now works as expected (HTML, Basic)
– Inserts now work within Dynamic Packages

Download the latest CRD release at https://go.christiansteven.com/crystal-reports-scheduler-crystal-reports-automation-crd

The next release of CRD is scheduled for May 2018.

