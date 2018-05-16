Health and Wellness

Working On Hair Fall Solutions with Best Skin Treatment In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, 16th May 2018 – Lot of people are nowadays facing the issues of hair fall and baldness. Men are mostly affected, but there are few females with such problems. Those living in Bhubaneswar can now easily get the solutions with the help of Radiance Hair Clinics. This is a great convenience for people as they had to travel to the metro cities a few years back. So, having the best hair transplant surgeon and dermatologist in the city is of help. These dermatologists also provide the best skin treatment in Bhubaneswar, along with variety of other procedures. Even acne treatment in Bhubaneswar can be availed through Radiance Hair Clinics apart from the different types of hair removal and transplantation.

Hair transplant and removal being done with best skills and instruments

Treatment of various skin ailments and hair fall problems can be availed to the best extent at Radiance Hair Clinics. But the hair issues are the crux of the services of this clinic. It can pertain to the removal of excess hair from the face or chest or other areas of the body. This is done using the right procedures, so that the patients do not face pain or inconvenience. People can also ask their doubts or queries from the doctors or counsellors. Hair transplant is done in the modern method of Follicular Unit Extraction using the modern techniques and instruments. In most cases, the dermatologists ensure that laser hair removal in Bhubaneswar as well as the transplant procedures is carried out without any issues.

Get discount by simple form filling

In the Radiance Hair Clinics in Bhubaneswar, there are various other skin problems that are looked into by the dermatologist. These skin specialists have lots of experience and adequate knowledge to provide acne treatment in Bhubaneswar as well as handle other skin problems. If you are interested to get a reasonable benefit during hair transplant, check out the form to be filled. Filling up this form will help you get Rs 10000 discount on bio hair transplant, for which we will get in touch with you in the next 24 hours of submitting the information.

