Business

With a successful FY closure, mobile lending startup Shubh Loans aims to cross $ 20 million AUM in FY 2018-19

editor Comment(0)

With a successful FY closure, mobile lending startup Shubh Loans aims to cross $ 20 million AUM in FY 2018-19

– The company is targeting a 4X growth this FY

Bengaluru, 16th May 2018: With almost 70% of the market being underserved by institutional lenders, India’s leading mobile-only lending app Shubh Loans has closed its first year in operations with an impressive performance.

Staying true to its mission of bringing the underserved segments into formal lending, Shubh Loans is growing at a commendable rate of over 25% month on month. The company is leveraging its strong foundation of technology, data science and strategic partnerships to deepen its reach in the target segment. Shubh Loans is also actively working to build a conducive ecosystem that supports end to end digitization of the loan process – using digital files, promoting implementation of e-Signs and e-NACH. Simultaneously, the company has established strong ties with 9 Banks and NBFCs to ensure not only a credit line but also a robust credit policy that can cater to the marginalised segments in India.

In FY 2017-18 alone, Shubh Loans has crossed 4.5 Lacs app downloads and generated over 3 Lacs Shubh Loans Credit Reports for loan approvals. The Shubh Loans proprietary credit model is helping lakhs of individuals understand their credit profile better and empowering them to adopt healthier financial practices, which until now was long neglected by lenders.

The company is looking forward to an exciting and yet another successful year ahead. In 2018-19 itself, the company aims to cross $ 20 million AUM – 4x growth.

Shubh Loans path breaking work in FinTech is being recognized industry wide, with the company being awarded as

‘Top 5 Fintech Start Ups’ in India by Outlook Money

‘Tech Company to Watch Out For’ by BWDisrupt TechTors

6th in the Workplace Experience Rankings

Shubh Loans is present in 11 cities including Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Jaipur, Kolkata, Nashik, Pune, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad. In addition, Shubh Loans is expanding to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in 2018. To ensure seamless communication with app users, the company has already made its mobile app available in 6 languages – English, Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil; and plans to support other regional languages such as Gujarati, and Malayalam. The company will revamp its in-house built ChatBot to address customer queries in their preferred local languages.

Speaking on the occasion Monish Anand (Founder & CEO) of Shubh Loans said, “Technology is a great leveller and it’s truly successful if it can impact majority of people. We, at Shubh Loans, are harnessing the power of mobile, machine learning and AI to optimise our reach and provide credit to all. We feel what can be measured can be improved, hence our users have real time access to their Shubh Loans credit score and also have the power to improve it. Shubh loans score enables them to get friction free responsible credit from us.”

About Shubh Loans:

Shubh Loans takes pride in its aim to democratise credit by making it available to all and believes that an unserved customer doesn’t make for an unservable one. Shubh Loans has set its sight on bringing over 10 lacs people into the formal banking system as part of its mission 2020.

Based out of Bangalore, Shubh Loans is a vernacular app that is helping a growing number of salaried employees (starting from 12K) in getting a loan of up to 5 Lacs with a long term (up to 4 years) EMI tenure.

Shubh Loans recently raised $1.6 million Pre-Series A funding from SRI Capital, Beenext and Pravega. Prior to this, the company raised an undisclosed amount of angel funding from Sanjai Vohra (former MD of JP Morgan), V. Bunty Bohra (Managing Director and India CEO of Goldman Sachs) and Peeyush Misra (Ex-Partner and MD at Goldman Sachs).

Also Read
Business

Automotive Mould Manufacturer Announces Up To 30% Cost Saving In Auto Mould Making

editor

Shenzhen, China; 17, November 2016: With their professional and economical mold making services, China based Sositar Automotive Mold Company allows customers to enjoy significant savings on mold making services. With over 15 years experience of automotive mold making, the company offers quality mold making for different automotive parts, including car electronics and car interiors. They […]
Business

Klarm China Promote Tiny Machining Services

editor

Klarm specializes in creating precision machining parts, prototypes and components. Most manufacturing companies of today are turning to precision milling parts. The reason is simple: numerous products are made using these parts. Since not all companies can afford them, outsourcing is the only option for them. Let’s find out how the desired parts are made […]
Business

PyrOptic,The Most Practical Thermal Imaging Alternative

editor

Its commonly accepted that thermal imaging of electrical equipment can present safety hazards and be very time consuming.In addition this activity provides far from comprehensive risk mitigation due to intermittency, planning and access issues. From a safety perspective it often necessary to remove covers from electrical enclosures to expose components for inspection, also exposing personnel […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *