TravelSmart VIP Recognized With Prestigious Gold ARDA Award For Resort Architecture

TravelSmart VIP, Sunwing Travel Group’s exclusive vacation membership club, was honored with the Gold ARDA award in the Resort Architecture category for their Royalton Negril property in Negril, Jamaica.

“Receiving the Gold Award from ARDA is an absolute honor for us” commented the Marketing Director of TravelSmart VIP. “This accomplishment serves to reinforce the quality of the products we offer to our members and allows us to continue providing the best vacation experiences”

In addition to the esteemed Gold ARDA Award, TravelSmart VIP also received three Silver ARDA Awards in the categories of Sales Center, Project Team and Customer Relations Manager.

The ARDA Awards Program is committed to recognizing outstanding accomplishments in the resort industry in categories that include overall professional excellence, outstanding sales and marketing accomplishments, product design, advertising and staff.

The American Resort Development Association convention was held May 6-10 at Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.

