Tech

Pump Stability, Smaller Footprint Designed into New ALLMARINE MA-S and MA-C

editor Comment(0)

(Radolfzell / Germany – May 16, 2018) – CIRCOR announced a new Allweiler centrifugal pump solution for engine room designers. A next-generation redesign of the ALLMARINE MA-S and MA-C series now provides more vertical installation options for centrifugal pumps with axial inlets in marine and general service applications.

The ALLMARINE MA-S with spacer coupling and the MA-C, a closed coupled version, not only consume a smaller footprint but also offer a unique foot design to help assure stability of the pump in heavy seagoing conditions. A shorter, lighter design modifies the suction flange with integrated fixing holes for pedestal mounting of the foot to the ship foundation.

This configuration promotes pump uptime and reduces wear on the bearings and shaft seal by redistributing pipe load forces through the foundation instead of into the pump aggregate. It also helps avoid damages at the impeller and casing.

“The MA-S is designed for maintenance ease and speed and engineered for minimal maintenance needs, while the MA-C is intended for customers facing significant space restrictions or with no need of the spacer coupling,” said Kapil Rai, Vice President, CIRCOR Industrial Pumps, EMEA&A. “Each solution design has been tailored to expressed marketplace needs.”

Also Read
Tech

Facial Recognition Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR of 13.87% Over 2023

editor

The global Facial Recognition Market was worth USD 2.78 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 8.96 billion by 2023, annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.87% during the forecast period. Facial Recognition Market – Report Overview: The development of the global facial recognition market is foreseen to be driven by different components, for […]
Tech

Military Robots Market Research Report by Geographical Analysis and Forecast to 2023

editor

Military Robots Market – Overview According to a recent study report published by Market Research Future, the global market for military robots market will grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. The market is expected to witness slow but steady growth until 2023, which will be a growing fast at a moderate CAGR […]
Tech

Using DoDots Tony Medrano to Reach Your Target Audience

editor

It is important to note that the company behind this idea is no longer in business, but this does not necessarily mean that the products and services it had to offer did not have a huge impact on today’s online world. In fact, you could say that the technology behind DoDots Tony Medrano is the […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *