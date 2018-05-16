Global Therapeutic Landscape of Nitric Oxide Test Market Pipeline Review, 2018

Market Synopsis of the Global Nitric Oxide Test Market

Nitric oxide test is performed for the diagnosis of various diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and other respiratory conditions. Nitric oxide is a produced as an inflammatory response by various cell types. Exhaled nitric oxide is a biomarker for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of asthma in adults and children. The concentration of nitric oxide in exhaled breath determines airway inflammation and support the diagnosis of various lung diseases such as asthma. In Asthma patients, a higher amount of nitric oxide is released from epithelial cells of the bronchial walls during the inflammation.

Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, increasing demand for diagnostic services for chronic diseases, and growing use of various diagnosis devices and equipment’s in-home care settings drive the market growth. Furthermore, availability of cost-effective products and services for diagnosis of asthma influence the market growth.

However, lack of awareness about nitric oxide testing in developing nations across the globe restrains the market growth.

A per the Global Burden of Diseases Study (GBD) in 2014, over 334 million people were diagnosed with asthma, and the number is increasing.

The global nitric oxide test market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Segments

The global nitric oxide test market is segmented on the basis of product, indication, and end user.

On the basis of the product, the market is segmented into nitric oxide test strips, nitric oxide monitor, and others.

On the basis of the indication, the market is segmented into asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and others.

On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic center, home care settings, and others.

Regional Analysis of the Global Nitric Oxide Test Market

The Americas account for the largest share of the global nitric oxide test strip market. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for diagnostic services for various lung diseases, extensive use of nitric oxide test strips, and rising demand for medical devices and instruments in healthcare institutes and diagnostics laboratories. Increasing efforts from asthma management by healthcare providers and government through surveillance at national and state levels also boost the growth of the market. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2015, 24,633 people were diagnosed with asthma and the number has been increased over the past few years.

Europe is the second largest market owing to the increasing adoption of home care, rising demand for minimally invasive diagnostic services, and availability of wide range of diagnostics products. Increasing focus on lung disorder and extensive research on asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and their prevalence in European countries fuel the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market owing to increasing burden of chronic diseases such as asthma, rising population and growing demand for diagnostic services and home care devices for health monitoring. Additionally, the economic burden of chronic diseases further influence the demand for new treatment methods, thus, accelerates the growth. Furthermore, the prevalence of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is found to be increasing in Asia Pacific countries.

The Middle East & Africa also show a steady rise in the market growth owing to rising demand for diagnostics services, and treatment options for chronic diseases.

Key Players in the Global Nitric oxide test Market

Some of the key players in this market are BERKELEY TEST LIMITED (U.K), Human Power of N, Co. (U.K), ATP Nutritionals LLC (U.S.), Neogenis (U.S.), CVS Health (U.S.), and Uniscience (U.S.).

