Tech

Forbes Middle East Honours Q-Tickets CEO & Founder Dr. Tejinder Singh 5th consecutive time

editor Comment(0)

May 8, 2018: Dr. Tejinder Singh, CEO & Founder of Q-Tickets, featured among the Top Indian leaders in the Arab world 2018 during the recent Forbes Middle East event held at Five Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.
The event witnessed most influential Indian business tycoons who have achieved phenomenal business success in the Arab region.

According to latest report ‘Forbes’ World’s Billionaire Indians 2018’, Billionaires of Indian origin, based in the Gulf, have a collective net worth of US $26.4 billion (Dh96.88 billion). They have played a vital role in the growing economy of UAE and other GCC countries. These ranked businessmen are now investing largely in both the Arab region as well as in India.

Navdeep Singh Suri, Ambassador of India to the UAE, said: “The Indian community across the UAE holds key positions in every walk of life. The work Indian leaders are doing in the region displays the finest aspects of India and we are privileged to have these leaders being ambassadors to the UAE and bridging the gap between the two countries.

Speaking to Qatarday, Dr. Tejinder Singh said, “I am honored to receive Forbes’ award 5th consecutive time, which could not have been possible without the support of my team at Q-Tickets. I thank Forbes Middle East for honoring me with this award. UAE provides excellent infrastructure, higher return on investment, and its safe haven for businessmen, that’s why our operations are based here.”

Impressed by his passion and contribution towards the advancement of the Arab region, he was also honored as the ‘Person of the year 2017-18’ by the reputed Asia One Magazine this year.
Dr. Tejinder Singh currently runs BPO+, the largest & most recognized BPO firm in the Middle East, Q-Tickets, & AtPik, a leading e-commerce platform in the Middle East region.

Dr. Tejinder can be contacted by Email, LinkedIn & Twitter

Also Read
Tech

#ChristmasIsRED: HDFC RED’s joyous take on Christmas celebrations

editor

HDFC RED’s #ChristmasIsRED campaign was a shade of brilliance this festive season. Easily relatable and creatively vivid, it was wonderfully executed by FruitBowl Digital by bringing together household and Christmas elements. FruitBowl Digital, a Mumbai-based digital marketing agency recently executed a highly successful social media campaign during Christmas ’16 for the renowned real estate and […]
Tech

Global Beacon Management Software Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

editor

Summary WiseGuyReports.com adds “Beacon Management Software Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database. This report provides in depth study of “Beacon Management Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Beacon Management Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey […]
Tech

Going Cashless, At what cost?

editor

Going Cashless is the talk of the Nation now! Although, has anyone really thought about how much are we to invest as a consumer to adapt to this latest evolution the whole country is raving about. Let us think for a moment, about this cost for adaptation. Every payment system apart from cash, needs some […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *