Cargill impacts lives of children from low income families in Gurugram through its program with Lotus Petal Foundation and ASED

(Gurugram, India) May 16, 2018: As part of its work towards helping communities thrive, Cargill launched a program today to support Lotus Petal Foundation in Gurugram. Along with the implementing partner ASED, Cargill has constructed 12 new classrooms in the school that will accommodate more than 300 new students over the next two years. It is also contributing to the school’s food program by building a kitchen and providing nutritional supplements to all the children on an ongoing basis. Overall this initiative will touch the lives of nearly 1,500 persons by providing improved access to education and vocational training for children.

The dignitaries present – Vinay Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram; Siraj Chaudhry, Chairman Cargill India; Sudha Parthasarathy, ASED – India Country Manager and Kushal Chakraborty, Founder of Lotus Petal Foundation inaugurated the new facilities at the school today.

Cargill is committed to enriching communities where we live and work. Through efforts focused on economic and community development like improving access to education, health and nutrition and improving livelihoods of people, Cargill is impacting lives across the country. Through this infrastructural support to Lotus Petal Foundation, the school is able to extend its physical capacity and operations, thereby, creating access to education to an additional 150 children from nearby urban slum communities. In the first year of the program (2018-19), an additional 300 children between the ages of 4 to 18 years will be enrolled in the school. After completion of a year, this program will enable the school to further increase its reach by 150 to 200 children per year.

Speaking at the inauguration, Vinay Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram said, “Education is the foundation on which one can build their life and achieve their dreams. This is a great collaboration by Cargill, ASED and Lotus Petal towards making basic education a reality for these children. I appreciate the efforts taken to provide students with the right environment and required infrastructure. This will play a crucial role in developing them into individuals who can make a positive impact on the society.”

Sharing his views, Siraj Chaudhry, Chairman, Cargill India said, “I strongly believe that access to nutritious food and quality education should be a basic right of every child. At Cargill, we are committed to such initiatives that enrich the communities we operate in. We hope this initiative will bring many more children to school and help them create a secure and dignified future for themselves.”

Kushal Chakravorty, Founder, Lotus Petal said, “This association will bring in transformational change in the lives of the children. All the students at Lotus Petal come from low income families. Thanks to the support from Cargill they are getting the right nutrition and many more children will get access to quality education now.”

“India is a party to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, in order to create a secure and dignified future for children from low income families. This partnership ensures that more and more children are provided with sound health and quality education suited to the local context”, added Sudha Parthasarathy, ASED – India Country Manager.

About Cargill: Cargill provides food, agriculture, financial and industrial products and services to the world. Together with farmers, customers, governments and communities, we help people thrive by applying our insights and over 150 years of experience. We have 155,000 employees in 70 countries who are committed to feeding the world in a responsible way, reducing environmental impact and improving the communities where we live and work. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

About Lotus Petal Foundation: Lotus Petal Charitable Foundation is a charitable trust with a vision to nurture individuals and bring about a transformation in their lives through education. Our mission is to provide exemplary education, nutritious meals, quality healthcare and skill development to the children of urban poor in India. Established in 2011 by a team of enterprising professionals, we run programs in areas of education, healthcare and livelihood. Lotus Petal started with one class of 7 students. In 2018 Lotus Petal is flourishing with 425 students in 2 schools comprising of classes from Kindergarten to Grade 12 including skill development courses.

About ASED: The Association for Support to Deprived Children (ASED), a Swiss cooperation and development organization founded in Geneva in 1988. ASED’s goal is to empower underprivileged children and youth by facilitating access to basic education and good quality professional training, tailored to their environment. Over the past three decades, ASED’s objectives have been to improve their “well-being” in school (infrastructure, hygiene, health), build or rehabilitate educational facilities, and implement pedagogical and social training for teachers and parents.