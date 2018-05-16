21st Edition of International Conference on Green Chemistry and Technology

Global Assembling of Speakers, Researchers, Experts and Industries at Top Green Chemistry Conferences, Green Chemistry Conferences Europe and American Green and Sustainable Chemistry Conferences held during 2018-19, EuroSciCon Conference Green Chemistry 2018 will be conducted on theme: Endorsing the Importance of Sustainable World by Academic and Industrial Forum: Driving Waste towards Zero
MIAL awarded the Platinum rating by Indian Green Building Certification at the Green Buildings Award 2016
Mumbai International Airport Pvt. Limited (MIAL), the company that administers the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA), was awarded the prestigious Platinum rating by the Indian Green Building Certification (IGBC), becoming the first Indian airport to hold this rating within the Existing Building (O&M) Rating System. MIAL was felicitated by Dr. Prem C Jain, Chairman, IGBC, […]
Smart Gas Meter Market Global Industry Business Insights |Top Key Players – Honeywell International, Inc., tron Inc., Sensus |Trends And Forecast Report 2018-2023.
Worldwide Smart Gas Meter Market To Accrue by 2023 Registering A Phenomenal CAGR; Asserts MRFR: Pune, India, May, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- “Global Smart Gas Meter Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023. Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Itron Inc. (U.S.), Apator Group (Poland), Honeywell International, […]
Global Small Wind Power Market by Grid Connectivity, By Axis by Region | Expanding at CAGR of 14.38% percent – Global Forecast to 2023.
Market Highlights Small wind turbines are used to power remote or off-grid applications such as homes, farms, refuges or beacons. On the basis of region, Europe accounted for the largest market share of 41.32% in 2016, with a market value of USD 1,440.2 million and is projected to grow at CAGR of 13.98% during the […]