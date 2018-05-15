The Cargo Kid Bikes of MADSEN Cycles Allow Families to Ride in Comfort, Style, and Ease

An online magazine revealed that cargo bikes are the next big thing, as they are convenient and cost-effective. People looking to reap the benefits of having a cargo bike can buy one at MADSEN Cycles.

[MURRAY, 15/5/2018] — An article by New York Times reports that cargo bicycles are no longer a novelty. It adds that the said bikes are cropping up all over the country, from the West Coast enclaves like the Bay Area, Portland, and Seattle to cities like Dallas, Tucson, and New Haven. Grist, an American non-profit online magazine, says in its article that cargo bikes will be the next big thing in transportation.

Cargo Bikes: Convenient and Cost-Effective

According to the online magazine, cargo bikes are great, as bike owners will find that the bike is easy and convenient to use. The biker just needs to put shoes on, walk outside, sit his/her children in the carrier, and begin pedaling.

On top of being convenient, cargo bikes save individuals money in the long run. The price of a top-of-the-line cargo bike may appear steep at first glance, but it is nothing compared to the unending expenses associated with owning a car, such as gas, maintenance, auto insurance, and financing.

Providing Cargo Kid Bikes to Families

Individuals thinking of getting a fun, unique cargo kid bike for their family can get one at MADSEN Cycles. The company features a range of cargo kid bicycles in different colors. The company’s bikes feature a vibrant and classic style that brightens roads and Instagram feeds.

MADSEN Cycles designed its cargo bikes with ease of use in mind. The bicycle has a 20-inch rear wheel that makes biking easy to balance and nine gears to help bikers cycle uphill.

About MADSEN Cycles

MADSEN Cycles offers brightly colored bikes with huge rear buckets that carry up to four children plus cargo. Apart from bicycles, the company offers carefully designed accessories that complete the appearance and utility of the bike. The company has worked diligently to deliver well-made and beautiful bicycles on the market.

Visit https://www.madsencycles.com for more details.