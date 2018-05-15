Research Report on Carbonated Ready-to-Drink Tea Market 2024

Carbonated Ready-to-Drink Tea Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Carbonated Ready-to-Drink Tea Market by products type (energy drinks, recreational drinks), packaging type (plastic bottle, metal can), ingredients (starter cultures, yeast extract), distribution channel (convenience stores, supermarkets, online stores) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Carbonated Ready-to-Drink Tea Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024.According to report the global carbonated ready-to-drink tea market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Segment Covered

The report on global carbonated ready-to-drink tea market covers segments such as, products type, packaging type, ingredients and distribution channel. On the basis of products type the global carbonated ready-to-drink tea market is categorized into energy drinks, recreational drinks and others. On the basis of packaging type the global carbonated ready-to-drink tea market is categorized into plastic bottle and metal can. On the basis of ingredients the global carbonated ready-to-drink tea market is categorized into starter cultures and yeast extract. On the basis of distribution channel the global carbonated ready-to-drink tea market is categorized into convenience stores, supermarkets and online stores.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Carbonated Ready-to-Drink Tea Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Carbonated Ready-to-Drink Tea Market

4. Global Carbonated Ready-to-Drink Tea Market by Products Type

4.1. Energy Drinks

4.2. Recreational Drinks

4.3. Others

5. Global Carbonated Ready-to-Drink Tea Market by Packaging Type

5.1. Plastic Bottle

5.2. Metal Can

6. Global Carbonated Ready-to-Drink Tea Market by Ingredients

6.1. Starter Cultures

6.2. Yeast Extract

7. Global Carbonated Ready-to-Drink Tea Market by Distribution Channel

7.1. Convenience Stores

7.2. Supermarkets

7.3. Online Stores

8. Global Carbonated Ready-to-Drink Tea Market by Region 2018-2024

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Carbonated Ready-to-Drink Tea Market by Products Type

8.1.2. North America Carbonated Ready-to-Drink Tea Market by Packaging Type

8.1.3. North America Carbonated Ready-to-Drink Tea Market by Ingredients

8.1.4. North America Carbonated Ready-to-Drink Tea Market by Distribution Channel

8.1.5. North America Carbonated Ready-to-Drink Tea Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Carbonated Ready-to-Drink Tea Market by Products Type

8.2.2. Europe Carbonated Ready-to-Drink Tea Market by Packaging Type

8.2.3. Europe Carbonated Ready-to-Drink Tea Market by Ingredients

8.2.4. Europe Carbonated Ready-to-Drink Tea Market by Distribution Channel

8.2.5. Europe Carbonated Ready-to-Drink Tea Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Carbonated Ready-to-Drink Tea Market by Products Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Carbonated Ready-to-Drink Tea Market by Packaging Type

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Carbonated Ready-to-Drink Tea Market by Ingredients

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Carbonated Ready-to-Drink Tea Market by Distribution Channel

8.3.5. Asia-Pacific Carbonated Ready-to-Drink Tea Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Carbonated Ready-to-Drink Tea Market by Products Type

8.4.2. RoW Carbonated Ready-to-Drink Tea Market by Packaging Type

8.4.3. RoW Carbonated Ready-to-Drink Tea Market by Ingredients

8.4.4. RoW Carbonated Ready-to-Drink Tea Market by Distribution Channel

8.4.5. RoW Carbonated Ready-to-Drink Tea Market by Sub-region

9. Company Covered

9.1. Talking Rain

9.2. Sunny Delight Beverages Co.

9.3. Teazazz

9.4. Pepsico

9.5. Suja Juice

9.6. Unilever

9.7. Coca-cola

9.8. Lactalis

9.9. Starbucks

9.10. Nestle

