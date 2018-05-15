Ready To Drink Market Professional Survey and In-depth Analysis Research Report

Market Overview:

“Ready to drink” refers to packaged beverages that are sold in a prepared form and are ready for consumption. Unlike beverage mixes, powders, or brew-it-yourself tea or coffee products, ready-to-drink beverages can be immediately consumed upon purchase. Bottled or canned ice tea, coffee, fruit or vegetable smoothies, energy drinks, yogurt drinks and others. Consumers are aware than before of the negative side-effects of carbonated beverages, hence health cognizant consumers prefer ready to drink various natural fruit and vegetable juices.

Introduction of new innovative products with inclusion of healthy beverages such as herbal & fruit tea are supporting the growth of this market. Global ready to drink market is mainly driven by urbanization, changing consumption pattern and rising disposable income. Rise in disposable income and consumer preferences for ‘on-the-go’ foods is driving the sales of enriched, sugar free and low calories beverages. Consumers prefer to buy ready to drink, because of convenience factor which saves time, energy and hence increasing working women population will support the growth of this market. Moreover weight loss diet trend due to various health issue & ethical factors will play a key role to grow READY TO DRINK market at CAGR of 7.5% during forecast period.

Downstream Market Analysis:

Globalization and urbanization are major driving force for this market, furthermore popularity of healthy and sugar free ready to drink are also encouraging the growth of the market. Ready to drink such as probiotic drinks will be highest growing segment and juice will dominate the market during the forecast period. Moreover, ready to drink are mainly bought from supermarket and convenience store however busy lifestyle of people is supporting the sales of these products through online store which will change the future of overall retail network of non-alcoholic beverages.

Competitive Analysis:

The major key players in Ready to Drink Market are,

PepsiCo (U.S.)

Fuze Beverage (U.S.)

Coca-Cola (U.S.)

Nestlé (Switzerland)

Altria Group (U.S.)

Kraft Foods (U.S.)

General Mills (U.S.)

Campbell Soup Company (U.S.) and

Red Bull GmbH (Austria)

The demand for ready to drink has pushed manufacturers to innovate and develop new product line which are better in taste and offers various health benefits.

Regional Analysis:

The global ready to drink market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Among this Europe region has major market share followed by North America. Urbanization and rising disposable income in Asia Pacific region is driving the demand for READY TO DRINK in that particular region. Rising number of health cognizant and the growing demand for healthy beverages especially in China and India will be the crucial factor underlining the market growth.