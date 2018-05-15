Business

PriceManager Helps Manufacturers Maintain Brand

editor Comment(0)

A lot of factors can make or break a company’s image, including Minimum Advertised Pricing (MAP) violations and unreasonable pricing. PriceManager’s tech solutions can protect the brand image of businesses.

[TEANECK, 15/5/2018] – Unreasonable pricing and Minimum Advertised Pricing (MAP) violations can ruin a company’s reputation. PriceManager offers solutions that help businesses safeguard their brand image.

Be it monitoring and enforcing MAP policies or collecting valuable competitive intelligence, PriceManager gives the protection that companies need.

Protect Your Brand Equity

Manufacturers need to put up a threshold for their product pricing before the distribution. It’s in this aspect where PriceManager comes in to keep them updated with product prices.

PriceManager serves as a powerful, subscription-based service to help manufacturers and retailers track online pricing. Its ability to provide competitive intelligence can maintain a brand’s image and profitability.

The software can help a business discover unauthorized vendors, as well. Not only can manufacturers keep track of MAP violations, they also have real-time access to online listings of their products.

Track the Competition

Other than MAP policy monitoring, PriceManager’s system also lets manufacturers keep tabs on the competition. Its technology provides solutions where businesses can compare prices from other manufacturers selling similar items.

The comprehensive software allows the monitoring of product pricing the right way. Its automated tracking solutions can boost a manufacturer’s profits. The accessible communication through PriceManager can help improve the relationship between producers and vendors.

PriceManager’s Features

PriceManager helps make enforcement easier. It streamlines the process to ensure a smooth operation. The software’s features include the following:

• Daily MAP tracking
• Unauthorized vendor discovery
• Automated MAP enforcement emails
• SAAS solution – no setup required
• Historical violation leaders
• Highly accurate matching reviewed by our Quality Assurance team
• Track prices in more than 30 countries and convert currencies
• Track pricing on similar products from competing manufacturers
• Track individual sites, marketplaces, and/or shopping engines

About PriceManager

PriceManager’s conception in 2009 came from the recognized importance for manufacturers and retailers to watch online pricing. The idea was to provide a cost-effective and efficient way to cut the manual processes that companies do.

With hundreds of clients in over 30 different countries, PriceManager provides meaningful and actionable online pricing data and competitive intelligence. To know more, visit http://www.pricemanager.com today.

Also Read
Business

ANZZI™ Bathtubs Set a Global Standard with Luxurious Features

anzzibra

Miami, Florida (webnewswire) November 9, 2016 – Intent on offering only the best in bathware, ANZZI™ has created quite a reputation with products that flaunt ingenious design. With great stress on quality the experts offer bathtubs that are the epitome of sophistication. People especially favor the ANZZI™ Dover 5.6 ft. acrylic classic that is a […]
Business

Aerial Work Platform Truck Industry 2017, Deep Market Research Report Analysis, Forecast and Outlook

editor

Study on Aerial Work Platform Truck Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Aerial Work Platform Truck Market by product(scissor lifts, personnel portable lift, vertical mast […]
Business

San Antonio TX Hotels Are the Perfect Choice for Every Traveler

editor

For Immediate Release: San Antonio, Texas, February 28, 2018: A good hotel adds excitement and a luxurious vibe to the travel experience. It is an important part of a vacation or tour that adds to the memorable experiences of the trip. When looking for a holiday, you must look for a luxury stay at the […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *