Move Long Distance, Hassle-Free with Monster Moving and Storage

Monster Moving and Storage provides safe and reliable relocation services with almost three decades of experience. The company offers services that take the stress and hassle from moving long-distance.

[HUNTINGTON BEACH, 5/15/2018] – Monster Moving and Storage, a fully licensed and insured moving company based in Southern California, offers their services to those who are looking to relocate to another state. The team offers assistance through every step of the long-distance move, from packing in CA to unpacking in TX, for example.

Making Long-Distance Moving a Breeze

With the arrival of companies such as Monster Moving & Storage, gone are the days when moving from one state to another entailed stressful planning and hauling of belongings. The company offers nationwide moves at reasonable prices, taking the stress and hassle out of long-distance relocation.

The company’s long-distance moving fleet includes full 18-wheeler and 26-foot trucks.Clients’ furnishings and valuables are transported through top-of-the-line, air-ride moving trucks, which make the moving experience safe and smooth for both the passengers and the clients’ belongings. They have no minimum weight requirements for relocations and are prepared to move both large and small shipments nationwide.

Safe Storage Services in Orange County

The company also offers secure storage for possessions that may be important, sentimental, or expensive. Customers may choose from storage units of different sizes, to accommodate everything from a few cardboard boxes to large appliances and equipment.

The service is also ideal for those who are ready to move out but cannot move into their new business or home yet. In such case, the team will travel to the customer’s location, pack up their belongings, and then move the items to their storage until it’s time to relocate.

About Monster Moving and Storage

Monster Moving and Storage has been providing safe and reliable moving services with more than 25 years of experience. The company handles both local and long distance relocation, as well as packing, unpacking, and storage for both commercial and residential applications. They provide moving and storage services across various locations in Southern California including Los Angeles, Orange County, and Riverside, as well as the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Learn more about the company. Visit https://monstermovingandstorage.com/.

