Lifestyle

Kerala Tourism’s Project Muziris Chosen Best Innovative Tourism Project at Global Star Awards 2018

editor Comment(0)

Kerala Tourism’s prestigious ‘Project Muziris’ has been chosen the Best Innovative Tourism Project at the Global Star Awards 2018, the premiere tourism and hospitality awards event. Mr. Noushad P M, Managing Director of the Muziris Projects Ltd. has received the prominent award at the event held in New Delhi.
Project Muziris was picked for the award as it has added to Kerala’s array of attractions. Project Muziris will help reinstate the historical and cultural significance of the legendary port of Muziris, which makes a part of Central Kerala, the award committee said.
Global Star Awards 2018, instituted by Flashback Showcase Pvt. Ltd, is a unique initiative that aspires to bring together luxury, travel and hospitality on a common platform. The awards aim at felicitating the ‘people’ and ‘enterprises’ who are making a difference in the growth of the sector.
The awards function was attended by leaders and stalwarts of the business world and politics, celebrities, bureaucrats, diplomats, and Ambassadors of various countries.

Also Read
Lifestyle

Armani Exchange Wellworn Chronograph Quartz AX1525 Men’s Watch: When Edge Matters

editor

A seamless union of classic concepts to a contemporary style, the Armani Exchange Wellworn Chronograph Quartz AX1525 Men’s Watch is an expertly crafted piece with premium, subtle pop finishes that keep things from turning overtly technical. Armani Exchange Wellworn Chronograph Quartz AX1525 Men’s Watch Armani Exchange is what Armani started to cater the younger crowd. […]
Lifestyle

CC Wholesale Clothing is the one-stop shop for wholesale beauty accessories

editor

United States 04-01-2017. CC Wholesale Clothing is the leading and trusted shopping store carries huge variety in wholesale clothing and accessories. It has huge selection available for men, women and kids of all ages. The women who cannot live without stylish clothes, jewelry and beauty accessories should prefer to this store and can enjoy huge […]
Lifestyle

Gold buyer ~+91-9999821722 , 9999333245 OLD GOLD RATE RS-32000/PER 10GM SILVER

editor

Gold loan in noida !!Gold loan Gold loan in ghaziabad !!Gold loan in delhi !!gold loan settlement gold loan settlement in noida !! gold loan settlement ghaziabad!! gold loan settlement in delhi! Gold Jewellery Buyer follows a standardized and technology based testing process to value your gold silver & diamond assets, which allow Gold Jewellery […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *