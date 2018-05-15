Health and Wellness

GC India introduces the Revolutionary Dental Product – SOLARE Sculpt

editor Comment(0)

Constant innovation keeps GC moving on. For over 95 years, we have been recognised by both dentists and dental technicians alike as a provider of consistently high quality products that are easy to handle, as well as being capable of delivering the highest service standards to our customers. But it’s not all! We are in continuous process of designing the “Art and Science behind creating a beautiful Smile”.

At GC, we focus on individuality. We understand that no two patients are the same – and neither are their restorative challenges. We also understand no two dentists have exactly the same preference when it comes to placement technique or ideal composite restorative. To meet this need GC presents a series of composite products with handling options from firm and packable through to flowing and injectable. So GC is introducing the revolutionary product the SOLARE Sculpt, a sculptable composite with advanced light scattering technology that merges GC’s innovative single dispersion in Nano fillers. This creates easy to shape, sculpt and polish. Sculpt provides a strong, wear-resistant and radiopaque finished restoration with beautiful aesthetics. A self-shining effect enables simple, rough finishing with a bur to bring the restoration to a beautiful luster that will continue to increase in polish over time with four shades match to enamel.

Sculpt is not complete without SOLARE Flo and SOLARE UNIVERSAL BOND. The fluid partner Flo is a flowable composite featuring excellent handling and high radiopacity, perfect for all the traditional flowable indications. UNIVERSAL BOND creates the permanent connection between enamel and dentin, an everlasting bond for all etching modes without post-operative sensitivity.

When using Sculpt, Flo and Bond together, a clinician will have the consistent and predictable materials that allow him to create highly aesthetic and wear resistant direct restorations.

So discover and enjoy our new products to unveil the science behind the Beautiful Smile. We are here to guide you with product details.

For more information on GC India products, please visit http://www.gcindiadental.com/products/composite-restoratives/solare-sculpt/

Also Read
Health and Wellness

Nurse Next Door expands Home Care services to St. Louis, MO

editor

Caring for your elderly loved one can be challenging. Attentiveness, diligence, comfort, and direct physical assistance are among the many things they require. They own their home. They take great pride in it and have not the slightest inclination to leave. They must therefore be provided with in-home nursing staff. Nurse Next Door, the people […]
Health and Wellness

Cryo Generation provides high-quality Cryotherapy Chamber “CRYO ARCTIC”

editor

NY – CRYO GENERATION – a leader in supplying cryotherapy equipment, including high-quality Cryotherapy chambers for sale based in NY, delivers products matching the requirements of a variety of centers at prices that make sense for their facility. Please read more about Cryo Arctic by Cryo Generation: CRYO ARCTIC is a logically designed product ready […]
Health and Wellness

Contact Lenses Market at an Impressive CAGR of 7.8% During the Forecast Period 2017 to 2024

editor

A fresh business intelligence report compiled at Transparency Market Research (TMR) has detected a moderately consolidated competitive landscape in the global contact lenses market. The major players of the contact lens market, such as Johnson and Johnson, Bausch and Lomb, The Cooper Companies, and Alcona Inc., are well-organized and cater to International demands. While there […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *