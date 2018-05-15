Elthos Now Offers Player Subscription Monthly Package to Access Mythos Machine

White Plains, New York (webnewswire) May 10, 2018 – Building Elthos Characters is both fun and challenging. To make Elthos RPG game process accessible for everyone, Elthos now offers Players Subscription Package $1.00/Month with a 2-week Free Trial. This package gives the players the ability to log into the Mythos Machine web application, select Gamemasters they want to play with and generate as many characters in their worlds as they allow. Now, Elthos invite all the players to sign up for their subscription tiers and get started today.

While addressing the audience, the spokesperson continued, “You can select your Character’s race, class, weapons, armor, equipment, skills and mystic powers if their chosen class allows it. You can also detail your Character’s personality, goals, and keep a running journal of their history. In addition you can download your Characters out to Word Documents for easy printing, as well as view what the Gamemasters allow Players to see of their Worlds. Building Elthos Characters is both fun and challenging. Enjoy!”

Besides Player Subscription Package, Elthos also offer another one subscription tier named, “Gamemaster Gold” for $2.99/month with 1 month free trial. Gamemaster Gold gives the basic Gamemaster Package on the Mythos Machine. With it, the players can create their own World equip it with as many things such as races, classes, armors, weapons, equipment, skills, mystic powers, etc. The media person continued as, “Once you’ve created your World and made it public, you can then invite your Players to come online and roll Characters in it. And when everyone is ready, you can then start your game!”

Elthos RPG Core Rules Book is now available for sale at Elthos.com. This book has all of the core rules, with all frills, bells & whistles. The Rules Book is designed as a standalone product that can be used independently, but it is intended to be used in conjunction with The Mythos Machine, a web application that fully integrates the Elthos RPG Rules and provides World Building and Character Management Services (among many other features).

“Take a gander at the Review Elthos RPG – More Than Meets the Eye by Mark Knights for more information, or simply hop on over to The Mythos Machine and take a look for yourself. We are currently in Free Open Beta,” the spokesperson concluded.

Elthos is a company that produces Next Generation Role Playing Game utilities, such as the Elthos RPG Mythos Machine, and related items including rules books, adventure modules, and merchandise. For more details, visit https://elthos.com

