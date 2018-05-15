Uncategorized

Dr. Steven Warnock Treats Cleft Lip and Palate in Children

Cleft lip and palate, commonly called orofacial clefts, are common congenital disabilities in the United States. Parents whose child has a cleft lip and palate can come to Dr. Steven Warnock for repair surgery.

[DRAPER, 5/15/2018] — One of the most common congenital disabilities in the country is orofacial clefts, or cleft lip and palate. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that around 4,440 infants every year have a cleft lip and around 2,650 infants have a cleft palate.

Risk Factors for Orofacial Clefts

While the causes of oral clefts in infants remain unknown, there have been studies about risk factors that raise the probability of having a baby with an orofacial cleft. These factors are:

• Topiramate, a Drug Used for Epilepsy – A study from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Brigham and Women’s Hospital suggests that taking high doses of topiramate in early pregnancy boosts the risk of developing oral clefts.
• Diabetes – A study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology reveals that women diagnosed with diabetes before pregnancy have a higher risk of giving birth to a baby with an orofacial cleft compared to women without diabetes.
• Smoking – Researchers from the University of Michigan Health System say that women who smoke while pregnant are 50 to 70 percent more likely to have a child with an oral cleft.

Treating Cleft Lip and Plate with Repair Surgery

Fortunately, treatment exists for orofacial clefts. Dr. Steven Warnock, a board-certified plastic surgeon with extensive training in pediatric cleft lip and palate repair, performs repair surgery to treat oral clefts.

Before the surgery, Dr. Warnock administers anesthesia to keep the patient comfortable. He assures that the procedure is safe for both babies and children.

Once the surgery is over, Dr. Warnock provides instructions on identifying signs of infection and properly caring for the incision sites. He also prescribes medications to manage discomfort and pain that a child may experience after the surgery.

About Dr. Steven Warnock

The private practice of Dr. Steven Warnock offers a wide selection of cosmetic surgery procedures in Utah. Dr. Warnock’s procedures have helped many clients enhance their self-image. He is a proud member of Premier Plastic Surgery Group of Utah, a group of fellowship-trained and board-certified physicians committed to excellence in their field.

