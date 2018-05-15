ME Conferences welcomes you to grace with your presence the 31st Materials Science and Engineering Conference: Advancement & Innovations to be held at Helsinki, Finland during October 15-17, 2018. This 31st Materials Science and Engineering conference will bring together materials researchers, engineers, professors and scientists to discuss strategies for Materials Science and Engineering. MatSciEngg 2018 is designed to provide divergent and prevailing education that will gather industrial professionals familiar with the issues affecting the advancements, applications and innovations in the field of materials science. Undoubtedly the participant at this MatSciEngg 2018 conference will be able to exchange with the best experts in the speciality and will return home with extensive knowledge.
