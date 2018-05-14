World Summit on Psychiatry, Mental Health Nursing and Healthcare

It gives us great pleasure to inform you that we are organizing a thought provoking Conference on Psychiatry, Mental Health Nursing and Healthcare which will be held in Los Angeles, USA from Nov 26-27, 2018.

The two days conference includes Workshops, Symposiums, Keynote sessions & Plenary talks with an additional Special sessions conducted by eminent and renowned speakers who excel in the fields of Psychology, Nursing, paediatric and family nursing, Healthcare and Management, Psychotherapy, Psychiatry, and Mental Health & Healthcare . This International Psychiatric Nursing 2018 also encourages the active participation of Young Student Researchers as we are hosting Poster Award Competition and Young research Forum at the conference venue.

During the conference, we assure you that you will experience world class facilities and hospitality at the conference.

Come and join us at Los Angeles, USA & be Part of Psychiatric Nursing 2018 Conference…!!

Conference Details:

Contact Email: Psychiatrynursing2018@gmail.com

For more details about the event: Psychiatric Nursing 2018

Conference Brochure: Brochure

Abstract Proposal Submissions at: Abstract Submission

Register at: Register Now

Company/Organization Name: Conference Series LLC Ltd

Venue: Embassy Suites LAX North

9801 Airport Boulevard,Los Angeles CA,90045

Best Regards,

Rebecca Williams