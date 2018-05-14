Education

University of Dundee Master of Education (MEd) Webinar

Who is invited: Allworking professionals looking to enhance their qualification and upgrade their careers.

Webinars (prior registration required to receive the webinar link)

University of Dundee
Master of Education (MEd) Webinar
29th May 2018
7:30 pm to 8:30 pm

If you choose to attend one of the above open days, please bring along your CV and certificate and mark sheets to get a free CV review and assessment to check your eligibility for available undergraduate and postgraduate programs.
Our partners:

University of Leicester
University of Northampton
University of Nottingham
University of Dundee
Edinburgh Napier University

To register for one of the above events, please visit our events page on our blog.

Alternatively, speak to a consultant directlyby requesting a call back.
Tel : 9718001993

Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org

Register: https://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/university-of-dundee-master-of-education-webinar

